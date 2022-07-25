Clint Capela Flashes Dribbling Skills in Viral Video

Most diehard Atlanta Hawks fans spent Saturday evening watching a choppy stream on the NBA app. Trae Young and John Collins teamed up in the Drew League and created a few memorable highlights.

However, 'Ice Trae' and 'John the Baptist' were not the only Hawks players going viral this weekend. A video of Clint Capela nutmegging a defender and finishing with a dunk quickly began circulating online.

The Hawks Nation France (@ATLHawksFR) Twitter account posted the following caption, which translates to, "The Capela Game took place in Geneva yesterday. It's a summer match between Team Capela and European and American professional players and commented by George Eddy. During the match, our good Clint gave us a nutmeg into dunk. Like what!"

The 28-year-old center is from Geneva, Switzerland, so it is great to see him entertaining his hometown fans. Capela's path to the NBA is unbelievable and is worth diving into to learn more about why his character is so strong.

With Young and now Dejounte Murray on the court at the same time, we doubt that Capela will get to flash his ballhandling skills much next season. But it is clear that the veteran center has worked on his handle and other parts of his game this summer. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

