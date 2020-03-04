Capela, Labissière, Bembry Working Back From Injuries

AllHawks
Clint Capela and Skal Labissière have begun impact activities at practice, the Hawks announced Wednesday afternoon. Both had been limited to light individual workouts since arriving in Atlanta via trade in February, and neither has played a game for the Hawks yet. Capela has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right heel for the better part of the last two months, while Labissière has a left knee chondral injury that has kept him out since December.

Both Capela and Labissière will be re-evaluated in two weeks, at which point Atlanta will have 12 games remaining on its schedule, but a timetable for their return to game action hasn’t yet been given. Lloyd Pierce estimated after the All-Star break that Capela would miss between seven and 12 games, and the center has already missed the last seven contests. Atlanta doesn’t plan on rushing either player back from their injuries. While it would be useful to gather some information on how the two fit with the rest of the team’s roster, the Hawks’ first priority should be keeping their players healthy for next season, when Atlanta hopes to get back into the playoff mix.

"You're gonna see some new faces, and I'm interested to see as well what's happening, how we're gonna look," John Collins said. "Definitely gonna be a lot of energy and fast pace. I feel like we should able to dominate the boards with all the athleticism, size, and length we have. Everything else, we'll have to look forward to seeing, but I'm definitely excited for playing with Clint and Skal. Having those guys come into the team, I'm interested to see what we can do with those guys." 

In other injury-related news, DeAndre’ Bembry has been cleared for non-contact activities after missing the last six games with an abdominal injury. Bembry wasn’t part of the rotation in the two games before that injury and missed the previous 11 contests with neuritis in his hand, so he hasn’t played since January 20 against the Raptors. He participated in shooting drills and did some conditioning after practice on Wednesday, but the team hasn’t given an estimated return date. Bembry has averaged 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 43 games this season and will become a restricted free agent this summer.

The Hawks have still played only one game -- before or after the trade deadline -- with their entire rotation healthy. They have found more success on the court lately, but this team likely won't get to see the complete version of itself until the 2020-21 season. 

Atlanta has one more day off before travelling to Washington, D.C. for its penultimate meeting with the Wizards. They'll visit Memphis the following night looking to avenge a 39-point loss to the Grizzlies last Monday. 

