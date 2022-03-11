Clippers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

Skip to main content
Clippers at Hawks Game Day Information

The Hawks (31-34) host the Clippers (35-33).

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams desperately need a win if they are to improve their post-season chances. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Clippers Broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Clippers Listen: 570 AM KLAC

Odds

Spread: ATL -5.5

Moneyline: ATL -250, LAC +205

Total O/U: 227.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

