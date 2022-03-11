Clippers at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

Clippers at Hawks Game Day Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams desperately need a win if they are to improve their post-season chances. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Friday, March 11, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Clippers Broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Clippers Listen: 570 AM KLAC
Odds
Spread: ATL -5.5
Moneyline: ATL -250, LAC +205
Total O/U: 227.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Hawks Fan Blame Players More than Coaches
Hawks Have Third-Best Officiating This Season