Summary

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers faced off for the second time in approximately three weeks. This time, Los Angeles defeated Atlanta 120-113 and extended their winning streak to five games.

Los Angeles shot an impressive 52.5% from the field and 48.7% from three. Their one-two punch of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George was too much for Atlanta, scoring 32 and 23 points, respectively. More importantly, the Clippers' duo provided lockdown defense.

Despite outrebounding, shooting more free throws, and turning the ball over fewer times, Atlanta still came up short. Moreover, a flat start to the fourth quarter doomed their comeback chances.

Once again, outside shooting hurt the team, as they only hit 25.9% of their three-point attempts. Trae Young led Atlanta with 31 points and ten assists. Atlanta's starters scored in double-digits but didn't get much production from the bench.

Atlanta falls to 25-25, while Los Angeles improves to 28-24 on the season. No rest for the Hawks, as they now embark on a treacherous five-game road trip against Western Conference teams. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 31 PTS, 10 AST

John Collins - 16 PTS, 5 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 14 PTS, 7 REB

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard - 32 PTS, 8 REB

Paul George - 23 PTS, 7 REB

Ivica Zubac - 18 PTS, 5 REB