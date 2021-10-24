Cleveland Cavaliers Defeat Atlanta Hawks 101-95

    • October 24, 2021
    Cold Shooting Costs Hawks in 101-95 Loss Against Cavaliers

    © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    The Hawks never found their rhythm in Cleveland.
    Author:

    After clicking on all cylinders in the season opener, the Atlanta Hawks never found their rhythm against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday evening. After trailing by three points at halftime, the Cavs outscored the Hawks 31-17 in the third quarter. A late rally by the Hawks wasn't enough, as they dropped the game 101-95.

    Cold shooting was contagious for the Hawks tonight. The team shot 38.4% from the field, and 29.4% from behind the arc. John Collins scored 6 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 5 points, and Kevin Huerter scored 4 points. 

    The Cavs didn't shoot much better, but their looks at the basket were of much higher quality. The Cavs led the Hawks in free throws 27-15 and outscored them in the paint 54-42. Thanks to the resurgent play of Ricky Rubio, the Cavs controlled the pace of the game, limiting the Hawks to 7 fast break points (the Hawks scored 46 fast break points against the Mavericks on Thursday night).

    Trae Young received his first technical foul call of the season. The ever-diplomatic point guard empathized with the officials by saying, "I think the refs are trying to learn as much as we are. It's frustrating whenever it's on one end, and not the other. But I think we're all learning and trying to get better." 

    However, the consummate politician did provide some context on what transpired between him and the official.

    After the game, Coach McMillan said, "We got distracted by the officiating and lost focus in that second quarter." McMillan pointed to the team's inability to make stops in the third quarter. "They got the momentum, and they pretty much kept that momentum for the rest of the game."

    One of the bright spots of the game was Cam Reddish. While most of the team was settling for lackluster shots, Reddish was (and is) never shy about imposing his will on offense. Reddish scored 19 points on 7-14 shooting while making 3 of 4 three-point attempts.

    It's a long season, and there will be frustrating nights like these for every team. The Hawks return home to State Farm Arena on Monday night where they host the Detroit Pistons. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as keep you updated on breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    No image description

    Hawks Leaders

    Trae Young - 24 PTS, 7 AST

    Cam Reddish - 19 PTS, 6 REB

    Clint Capela - 10 PTS, 14 REB

    Cavaliers Leaders

    Ricky Rubio - 23 PTS, 8 AST

    Evan Mobley - 17 PTS, 11 REB

    Lauri Markkanen - 12 PTS, 8 REB

    Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
