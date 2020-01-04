Hawks Maven
Top Stories
News

Collins Leaves Celtics Game With Back Contusion

Ben Ladner

In the third quarter of Friday's game against the Celtics, John Collins leapt off of two feet to challenge Jayson Tatum's dunk attempt. After the two men met at the summit of their jumps, each fell hard to the floor and stayed down for a moment. 

Collins, who was called for a dubious foul on the play, immediately looked to be in pain, grasping at his tailbone as he lay on the ground. He left the game (Tatum returned), was diagnosed with a lower back contusion, and did not return. 

Contusions are, in layman's terms, bruises, and typically don't cause serious injury or prolonged absence. But this particular bruise and the fall that produced it could leave Collins in continued pain. The Hawks have not announced how much time he'll miss -- if any -- but Collins' absence could be a significant blow. 

He missed 25 games earlier in the season for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, which helped derail Atlanta's season. Kevin Huerter missed 11 games in December due to a sprained shoulder, and the Hawks have simply been unable to stay healthy this year. 

Atlanta's offense looked sharp before Collins exited Friday's game, particularly in the first quarter, when the Hawks outscored the Celtics 32-19. Collins tallied 16 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes before he left. His status for Saturday's game against Indiana remains to be determined, but Collins' status will obviously be worth monitoring over the next 20 hours. 

Not only have absences by key players prevented the Hawks from winning more games, they have robbed them of key developmental time with one another. That doesn't entirely explain the team's underwhelming performance this season, but it has undoubtedly played a part. Missing Collins came back to sting the Hawks again in a 109-106 loss to the Celtics. Atlanta is hoping it won't hurt them for longer. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Hawks Discussing Trade For Drummond

Ben Ladner

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Atlanta is interested in trading for Pistons center Andre Drummond.

Hawks at Celtics Game Preview

Ben Ladner

The Hawks will have quite a challenge in store as visit the 23-8 Celtics on Friday night.

Video: Pierce Talks Trae Young, David Stern

Ben Ladner

Lloyd Pierce previews the Hawks' upcoming game in Boston and reacts to the passing of David Stern.

Young Leads East Guards in Early All-Star Voting

Ben Ladner

The Hawks' point guard leads Eastern-Conference guards in the early All-Star voting returns.

Young Set To Return Against Celtics

Ben Ladner

After missing two games with an ankle injury, Trae Young will make his return Friday night in Boston.

Q&A: Vince Carter Discusses Shifting Role, Hawks' Progress, and More

Ben Ladner

SI caught up with the future Hall-of-Famer on Tuesday to discuss the Hawks’ recent win in Orlando, the team's rookies, and much more.

Three-Point Play: Hawks Snap Losing Streak in Orlando

Ben Ladner

Defensive adjustments and bench scoring stood out in Atlanta's first win since December 8.

Hawks at Magic Game Preview

Ben Ladner

Atlanta knocked off the Magic in October, but winning will be a tougher task this time around.

Hawks at Bulls: Live Notebook

Ben Ladner

Keep up with the most salient insights and observations from Atlanta's second trip to Chicago this month.

Blowout Loss to Bucks Adds Insult to Injury

Ben Ladner

Trae Young sprained his ankle in a blowout loss to the Bucks, but the Hawks have much more to worry about than the absence of a single player.