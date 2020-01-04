Collins Leaves Celtics Game With Back Contusion

In the third quarter of Friday's game against the Celtics, John Collins leapt off of two feet to challenge Jayson Tatum's dunk attempt. After the two men met at the summit of their jumps, each fell hard to the floor and stayed down for a moment.

Collins, who was called for a dubious foul on the play, immediately looked to be in pain, grasping at his tailbone as he lay on the ground. He left the game (Tatum returned), was diagnosed with a lower back contusion, and did not return.

Contusions are, in layman's terms, bruises, and typically don't cause serious injury or prolonged absence. But this particular bruise and the fall that produced it could leave Collins in continued pain. The Hawks have not announced how much time he'll miss -- if any -- but Collins' absence could be a significant blow.

He missed 25 games earlier in the season for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, which helped derail Atlanta's season. Kevin Huerter missed 11 games in December due to a sprained shoulder, and the Hawks have simply been unable to stay healthy this year.

Atlanta's offense looked sharp before Collins exited Friday's game, particularly in the first quarter, when the Hawks outscored the Celtics 32-19. Collins tallied 16 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes before he left. His status for Saturday's game against Indiana remains to be determined, but Collins' status will obviously be worth monitoring over the next 20 hours.

Not only have absences by key players prevented the Hawks from winning more games, they have robbed them of key developmental time with one another. That doesn't entirely explain the team's underwhelming performance this season, but it has undoubtedly played a part. Missing Collins came back to sting the Hawks again in a 109-106 loss to the Celtics. Atlanta is hoping it won't hurt them for longer.