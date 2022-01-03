Danilo Gallinari Gets Olympics Tattoo

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Danilo Gallinari Gets Incredible Tattoo
    Danilo Gallinari Gets Incredible Tattoo

    'Gallo' got some more ink.
    © Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

    'Gallo' got some more ink.

    The month of December was a blur. So it's likely that you missed the awesome new ink that Danilo Gallinari got on his back left shoulder. The Atlanta Hawks forward has played in the NBA for 12 seasons. But before that, he was a legend in Italy.

    Let me rephrase that; it's not past-tense. 'Gallo' is still a legend in Italy. So much so that his teammate Solomon Hill told people in Italy that he knows Gallinari while on vacation. 

    This past summer, Gallinari represented his country in the 2020 Summer Olympics (played in 2021) in Tokyo, Japan. While Italy got knocked out by France and finished 5th, it was still a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone involved. Gallinari commemorated the event by getting a special tattoo on his left shoulder.

    That's a dope tattoo. Basketball is a beautiful sport, and it brings me joy to see it take off in popularity. Of course, the reason for the rise in global popularity has to be the 1992 Summer Olympics which featured Michael Jordan and the Dream Team. 

    As for back here in the United States, the Hawks are looking to make another playoff push. They will need Gallinari and his lights-out shooting if they're going to return to the Eastern Conference Finals. As always, stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

