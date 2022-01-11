Following a decisive victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 14, the Atlanta Hawks made the public aware of De'Andre Hunter's wrist injury. Hunter had suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist and would be out for eight weeks following surgery.

We are approaching nine weeks, and the Hawks desperately need Hunter back. The small forward is the team's best perimeter defender and could instantly infuse some energy into a squad that's lost seven of their last ten games.

Last week, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk ripped the team and questioned whether he made the right decision in bringing back all of the players from last year's Eastern Conference Finals run. But, today, in his weekly radio interview on 92.9 The Game, Schlenk gave some much-needed good news.

Hunter's return to the court could not come at a better time. His length and two-way playstyle could help save the roster from being gutted at the trade deadline. Although I suspect it could already be too late for that.

Before his injury, Hunter started in all 11 games which he played. The third-year player averaged 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. However, his outside shooting touch had noticeably improved, his defense was just as sticky as ever. Not to mention, he is always capable of finishing with authority at the rim.

