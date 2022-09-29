Dejounte Murray Returns to Atlanta Hawks Practice

Besides defense, health was the primary reason the Atlanta Hawks struggled during the 2021-22 NBA season. So naturally, fans became uneasy when they found out some players would not be participating in last night's Open Practice held at State Farm Arena.

Newly-acquired guards Dejounte Murray and Trent Forrest were out with non-Covid illnesses. Additionally, rookie AJ Griffin tweaked his ankle several days ago and has not scrimmaged with the team since the injury occurred. Lastly, Bogdan Bogdanovic continues to rehabilitate his surgically-repaired right knee.

The good news is that the overall health of the roster is trending in the right direction. According to Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Murray returned to practice today. However, head coach Nate McMillan said they planned to bring Murray back slowly after he missed some time.

Unfortunately, Griffin is still not yet ready to go live with the team. The 19-year-old remains limited to one-on-one work during practice. Griffin stayed late to run sprints and work on his shooting.

It is worth noting that Vit Krejci got on the floor with his new teammates for the first time. The 22-year-old arrived in Atlanta yesterday and went through all of practice this morning.

The Hawks practice again tomorrow morning before leaving for Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The team will be in the United Arab Emirates for nine days. Stick with AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Five Realistic Team Goals for Hawks

Hawks Summer 2022 Awards