Dejounte Murray Sends Message to Defenders

One of the fans' biggest complaints about last season's Atlanta Hawks team (besides defense) was the roster's passiveness. In layman's terms, the team seriously lacked dogs. That is no longer the case now that Dejounte Murray is in town.

Last night, Murray, along with Trae Young and John Collins, shut down The CrawsOver Pro-Am League in Seattle, Washington. The professional players breezed through the game and created several viral highlights.

Following the star-studded exhibition, Murray sent out a series of messages on his social media accounts. First, he encouraged other NBA players to participate in Pro-AM games during the offseason.

Murray posted the following message on his Instagram story, "To My NBA Brothers. If You Healthy And Love Hooping Man Get Out To These Pro Am So These Kids And People Who Can't Afford To See Us Be Able To See Us For FREE!!! We Ain't Too Big For That S***!!!!!"

The NBA All-Star was not done speaking his mind. Murray shared a video that had already gone viral of him bouncing the ball off the back and head of a defender. Clearly, Murray felt his opponent was playing him too close, so he made the defender look silly with the disrespectful move.

Murray typed in the caption, "His Head And Hands Was To Close To My SH*+… (four laughing crying emojis) Back TF Up!!!!!" It's safe to say the Hawks have a player who is going to provide some much-needed toughness. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

