Dejounte Murray Shares His Reaction To Hawks Winning the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery
One of the bigger upsets in NBA Draft Lottery history occurred today when the Atlanta Hawks won the lottery and will be picking 1st in this year's NBA Draft on June 26th and 27th. It is the first time that the Hawks have ever won the lottery.
Atlanta came into today's lottery with a 3% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, making them the team with the lowest draft odds to win the lottery since the Cleveland Cavaliers won the lottery in 2014.
It is safe to say that Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray was excited about the Hawks landing the No. 1 overall pick.
Now the question will be what the Hawks will do with the No. 1 pick. Today was the first day in what is going to be a really busy offseason for Atlanta. The big question surrounding them this offseason is what they will do with the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Ever since their season ended in the play-in tournament in Chicago, rumors have swirled about what Atlanta might do with either player. Will they trade one and build around the other? That is what seems most likely, but this is just the start of the offseason.
There are a number of possibilities in terms of players that could be available for trade. From Brandon Ingram, Jarrett Allen, Kevin Durant, to others, there could be a number of players available this summer. Having the No. 1 pick increases the odds for sure, but it would not be as much of a guarantee as years past.
Still, today is a huge win for Atlanta and they will now be one of the most talked about teams going forward this offseason.