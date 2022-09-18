Dejounte Murray Laughs Off Paolo Banchero Joke

Skip to main content
Dejounte Murray Shuts Down Heckler

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A viral video shows Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray responding the right way to a comedian.
Like Dejounte Murray tweeted on September 3, the NBA season cannot get here soon enough. The offseason always ranges anywhere from boring to dramatic to silly. The newly-acquired Atlanta Hawks point guard has experienced the entire spectrum this summer.

In August, Murray made headlines for a skirmish with the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero. The two Seattle natives had an on-court disagreement during a Pro-Am game that turned disrespectful and spilled onto social media.

It took less than a week for cooler heads to prevail, and the beef was squashed during their rematch at Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am league. If the drama did not unfold during the dog days of summer, it would not have garnered nearly as many headlines. 

Fast forward to yesterday, and Murray is dealing with more nonsense. The NBA All-Star was squeezing in some last-minute shopping before training camp starts next week when a comedian approached him inside a store.

Dejounte Murray billboard in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hawks greet Dejounte Murray with a billboard in downtown Atlanta.

We are not sharing the viral video or comedian's name because the video contains some NSFW language and is wildly unfunny. The comedian specializes in following professional athletes around and videotaping their reactions as he calls them the wrong name (watch out, Dave Chappelle).

The comedian ambushed Murray in a store, calling him "Pablo Banchero," not even Paolo Banchero. Luckily for the comedian, Murray handled the situation with class. He allowed the stranger to dap him up and did not overreact as most people would have done.

Let this article serve as a warning to fans, do not run up on professional athletes. There is no guarantee that they will respond as politely as Murray did yesterday. Silly season comes to an end once the Hawks' preseason starts. Stick with AllHawks.com as we gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic

