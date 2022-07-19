Dejounte Murray's Stats for Next Season Expected to Dip

Skip to main content
Dejounte Murray's Projected Stats for 2022-23 Season

Basketball-Reference expects Dejounte Murray to play well.

The Summer League concluded on Sunday night, which means no NBA action until October. However, Basketball-Reference has begun posting their projected stat lines for next season. We covered Trae Young's projections for the 2022-23 season yesterday.

While much has been made about the fit between Young and Dejounte Murray, there is little reason to be worried. Neither the players nor their head coach Nate McMillan seems concerned about the pairing. 

Now Basketball-Reference is projecting another strong season for Murray. The website provided their best estimate for Murray's 'Per 36' stats. In layman's terms, his stats for every 36 minutes played. Below is a chart containing Murray's 2021-22 Per 36 stats and next season's projections.

Dejounte Murray's Projected Stats

SeasonPTSREBASTSTLTOFG%3PT%FT%

2021-22

21.9

8.6

9.5

2.1

2.7

46.2%

32.7%

79.4%

2022-23

20.2

8.4

8.1

2

2.5

46.3%

33.1%

79.5%

Similar to Young's projected stats, Basketball-Reference expects Murray's numbers to take a slight dip next season. However, despite any modest decrease, the averages would be close to a triple-double each night. Everyone involved with the Hawks organization would gladly take that level of output from the All-Star guard.

We will continue to look forward to next season and keep you updated on the Hawks' moves this summer. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.

Dejounte Murray guarded by De'Andre Hunter.

