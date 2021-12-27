Delon Wright Tests Positive for COVID-19

Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Delon Wright is 11th Hawks Player to Test Positive for COVID-19
    

    Delon Wright is 11th Hawks Player to Test Positive for COVID-19

    More bad news out of Atlanta, Georgia.
    

    

    More bad news out of Atlanta, Georgia.

    Here we go, again. Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. That makes 11 Hawks players in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols. Their opponent tonight, the Chicago Bulls, also have 11 players (as well as their head coach) in COVID protocols.

    This news is incredibly disappointing for a few reasons. One, the Hawks now have literally zero point guards and power forwards available for tonight's game. Any semblance of fairness and competition have been tossed out the window.

    Secondly, Wright balled out on Christmas Day against the New York Knicks. The veteran journeyman scored 20 points on 8-13 shooting (4-5 from three) and snagged 3 steals in the process. Some fans have been critical of Wright's production coming off the bench this season, but he's been a net-positive and buoyed a shaky second-string.

    We're sending positive thoughts for a speedy recovery for Wright and all the players who have gotten sick in recent weeks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news and analysis.

    Delon Wright is the 11th Hawks player to enter the NBA Health & Safety Protocols.
