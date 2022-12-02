Preview for the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets (14-7) and the Atlanta Hawks (12-10).

Preview

Tonight Atlanta Hawks fans get their one annual look at the Denver Nuggets. Denver is riding a four-game winning streak into State Farm Arena thanks to their prolific offense.

Despite having a dip in production, Nikola Jokic still leads Denver in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. The perennial All-NBA center is flanked by a phalanx of outside shooters. Denver doesn't attempt many three-pointers, but they have the league's second-highest percentage (40.4%).

Atlanta has not beaten Denver since February 2021, and they face an uphill battle tonight. They are without several key players (injury report below), and their offense remains clunky and inefficient.

With so many Hawks players battling injuries, Atlanta needs nothing short of a spectacular performance from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to pull off this win in front of their home crowd.

Injury Report

Denver's injury report lists Jamal Murray (right quad) as questionable. Additionally, Michael Porter Jr. (heel) and Jeff Green (knee) are out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery), Clint Capela (left foot soreness), Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness), and Frank Kaminsky (right foot sprain) as questionable.

Additionally, John Collins (left ankle sprain), Justin Holiday (health and safety protocols), and De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain) are out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (+2.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 232.5

Money Line: Hawks (+120) Nuggets (-140)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white). The Denver Nuggets will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (navy).

