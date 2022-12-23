Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (16-16) and the Detroit Pistons (8-26).

Preview

Entering this season, everyone knew the Detroit Pistons were rebuilding. The two primary goals for the team were to prioritize the development of its promising young players and to secure a top draft pick this summer.

Unfortunately, rebuilding seasons are never clean. Cade Cunningham went down with a lower leg injury in November and is out for the season. That leaves more work for Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey to do on the NBA's worst team.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is coming off the worst 48-hour stretch the organization has had in years. Travis Schlenk stepped aside, the team lost on a last-second shot to Chicago, and Trae Young's name is in trade rumors.

Anything less than a resounding defeat of Detroit tonight is not enough for Atlanta. There are not many games on the schedule as easy as tonight's matchup, and there are no more excuses for Atlanta.

Injury Report

Detroit's injury report lists Isaiah Livers (shoulder) and Cade Cunningham (lower leg) are out.

Atlanta's injury report lists Clint Capela (right calf strain) as out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-8.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 232.5

Money Line: Hawks (-400) Pistons (+310)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for a fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Detroit Pistons will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black).