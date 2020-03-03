AllHawks
Dewayne Dedmon Cleared to Practice, Could Return on Friday

Ben Ladner

After being re-evaluated on Monday afternoon, Dewayne Dedmon has been cleared to return to practice and will continue progressing toward a return, the Hawks announced on Tuesday. 

The veteran center has missed the last four games with right elbow soreness and underwent a non-surgical procedure on February 27 to address the pain. He shot around for the first time since then on Monday morning at shootaround with a sleeve on his right arm and did not appear to be in much pain (for what it's worth, he defeated Bruno Fernando and Damian Jones in their regular shooting competition). 

On Tuesday morning, Hawks GM Travis Schlenk told local FM radio station 92.9 The Game that the Hawks "fully expect [Dedmon] to be available Friday" when they take on the Washington Wizards. The team has not given an official return date. 

Dedmon is averaging 7.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in six games with Atlanta this season, but has shot just 25 percent from behind the 3-point line. While Dedmon has not discussed his elbow injury, soreness in his shooting arm might explain why he has struggled to hit shots this season as both a King and a Hawk. Despite his individual struggles, however, the Hawks have been 12.4 points per 100 possessions better on offense and 5.3 points better on defense with Dedmon on the floor this season, albeit in an extremely limited sample size. 

In his absence, the Hawks have primarily used John Collins and Bruno Fernando at center, with Damian Jones getting some backup minutes. Atlanta has fared well with Collins at center -- a look that allows the team's five best young players to share the court more often. 

Until Clint Capela returns (his timetable his currently unknown), Dedmon might be the Hawks' only above-average defensive big man, and the team will be glad to have him back whenever he returns. 

