NBA Official Seemingly Calls Trae Young 'Crybaby'

After multiple games this season, Trae Young has told the media that NBA officials have something personally against him. After last night there might be video evidence proving his point. Check out the Ballislife video, which Young quote-tweeted following the Hawks loss to the Suns:

Seems pretty bad. But not so fast. Another NBA journalist (with an eagle eye and a strong reputation) said that Young had received multiple technical fouls for making that signal to officials. What the video caught was the Hawks bench asking what Young did to receive the technical foul and the official telling them what Young did to him. I'm not quoting the journalist's tweet because they later tweeted they were done talking about it. So, who do you believe - the referees or Young?

Even if the calls are unfair, Young must start biting his tongue because he is currently tied with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for most technical fouls in the league (4). According to NBA rules, any player assessed with 16 unsportsmanlike technical fouls in the regular season receives a $5,000 fine and is suspended from playing one game (there are additional fines and suspensions if they continue to accrue technical fouls). At this rate, Young is on track to hit that limit before NBA All-Star weekend. Stay tuned into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

