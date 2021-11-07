NBA Official Seemingly Calls Trae Young 'Crybaby'

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Did Referee Call Trae Young 'Crybaby'?
    Publish date:

    Did Referee Call Trae Young 'Crybaby'?

    The video doesn't look good.
    Author:

    © Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

    The video doesn't look good.

    After multiple games this season, Trae Young has told the media that NBA officials have something personally against him. After last night there might be video evidence proving his point. Check out the Ballislife video, which Young quote-tweeted following the Hawks loss to the Suns:

    Seems pretty bad. But not so fast. Another NBA journalist (with an eagle eye and a strong reputation) said that Young had received multiple technical fouls for making that signal to officials. What the video caught was the Hawks bench asking what Young did to receive the technical foul and the official telling them what Young did to him. I'm not quoting the journalist's tweet because they later tweeted they were done talking about it. So, who do you believe - the referees or Young? 

    Even if the calls are unfair, Young must start biting his tongue because he is currently tied with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for most technical fouls in the league (4). According to NBA rules, any player assessed with 16 unsportsmanlike technical fouls in the regular season receives a $5,000 fine and is suspended from playing one game (there are additional fines and suspensions if they continue to accrue technical fouls). At this rate, Young is on track to hit that limit before NBA All-Star weekend. Stay tuned into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

    No image description

    Trae Young Gifts Fan Game-Worn Shoes

    SO SO Def Collabs with Trae Young

    Trae Young Partnering with Snapchat

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center.
    News

    NBA Official Seemingly Calls Trae Young 'Crybaby'

    16 seconds ago
    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Footprint Center.
    News

    Suns Comeback Late. Win 121-117 Over Hawks

    10 hours ago
    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
    News

    Hawks vs. Suns: Everything You Must Know

    20 hours ago
    Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
    News

    Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

    23 hours ago
    Trae Young wears his signature adidas basketball shoe in the 'SO SO DEF' colorway.
    Culture

    Adidas Trae Young 1 'SO SO DEF' Colorways Drop

    Nov 5, 2021
    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hot Fourth Quarter Propels Jazz Over Hawks 116-98

    Nov 4, 2021
    Hawks Recognizing 12 Atlantans In 'Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare'.
    Culture

    Hawks, Sharecare Recognize Atlantans In ‘Forever 404 Honors'

    Nov 4, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) protects the ball from his knees during the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Jazz: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 4, 2021