ESPN Grades The Hawks-Celtics-Nets Three Team Trade That Landed Atlanta Kristaps Porzingis
On the eve of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks made a massive trade. Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Boston agreed to a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis and a 2nd round pick to the Hawks, Georges Niang and a 2nd round pick to the Celtics, and Terance Mann and the 22nd pick in this year's draft to the Nets. It is a big swing for the Hawks, who needed to add to their frontcourt and get more size this offseason.
So how did the Hawks do in this deal? ESPN's Kevin Pelton graded the trade for the Hawks and gave them a "B":
I like that this trade can work two ways for Atlanta.
"In the short term, Porzingis is a good fit for a young Hawks frontcourt that's longer on athleticism than shooting. Jalen Johnson averaged career highs across the board in 36 games last season (18.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 5.0 APG) but shot just 31% from 3-point range at power forward. Onyeka Okongwu did show 3-point range after replacing Clint Capela at center, more than doubling his previous career high, yet that was still just 48 makes from long distance.
Coach Quin Snyder should be able to pair Porzingis with either incumbent starter, and the depth provided by 2023 second-round pick Mouhamed Gueye -- who adequately filled in for Johnson as a starter over the seasons' final two months -- will keep Atlanta from overextending Porzingis.
Ideally, Porzingis will stay healthy and fit well alongside Trae Young and the other youthful Hawks starters. Atlanta doesn't control its first-round pick either of the next two years due to a swap and a pick sent outright to the San Antonio Spurs in the ill-fated deal for Dejounte Murray, so there's plenty of incentive for the Hawks to go for it now.
If that doesn't work, pending a possible extension for Porzingis, this trade also gives the Hawks the option of resetting next summer when he will be a free agent and Young has a $49 million player option. Taking on the three years and $46.5 million remaining on Mann's contract from the LA Clippers at the deadline cut into Atlanta's flexibility. The Hawks are now out of that at the cost of the latter of two first-round picks they held in Wednesday's draft.
Essentially, trading three-for-one in this deal does leave Atlanta with up to five roster spots to fill. The Hawks project $28.5 million below the tax line, including salaries for Gueye and Vit Krejci that are not fully guaranteed. They may be able to use part of their non-taxpayer midlevel exception in addition to bringing back guard Caris LeVert as an unrestricted free agent."
I think this is a fair grade for the trade. There is significant upside for the Hawks with the addition of Porzingis, but there is certainly downside.
Porzingis at his best gives them needed floor spacing, interior size, and versatility. Over the past year, Atlanta has wanted to get bigger around Trae Young and put the kind of team around him to succeed. Porzingis can do that. He could play the four and Atlanta could have a big lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Porzingis, and Onyeka Okongwu. Or, Porzingis could come off the bench and be a backup center, which is what I think is likely to happen, but you never know.
This deal of course has downside as well. Porzingis is a huge injury risk. He has battled injuries at different parts of his career and was battling an illness with Boston this season. Is he going to be available for the Hawks? Atlanta needs to prove something this season and has struggled with player availability over the past two seasons. At his best, Porzingis would be a huge help, but it is a risk.
Porzingis is on an expiring contract and is owed $30.7 million next season.
In 57 games for the Celtics during the 2023-2024 season, Porzingis averaged 20.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.9 BPG while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from three. He was instrumental in the Celtics' title. This season, Porzingis played in 42 games for the Celtics, averaging 19.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 1.5 BPG while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from three. If healthy, he will improve the Hawks on both ends of the floor, but the Hawks would be wise to acquire a third big man behind him for when he does have to miss time
I think this has a chance to be an A+ trade for Atlanta, but there is enough downside to not give a grade like that initially.