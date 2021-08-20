Everything We Know About The Adidas Trae Young 1 (So Far)

Since signing with Adidas in 2018, Trae Young's profile has risen over three seasons in the NBA. Young debuted his first signature sneaker during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and now the sneakers are reported to release on September 1.

After wearing Nike in college at Oklahoma, Trae Young signed a multi-year deal with Adidas in 2018. Over the last three seasons, Young has been a loyal ambassador of the three stripes. He wore multiple Harden models before he became the face of the N3XT L3V3L sneaker line. The futuristic sneakers are laceless and feature Lightstrike foam cushioning.

In May, Young debuted his signature sneaker, the adidas Trae Young 1, during the first game of the Eastern Conference Playoffs in Madison Square Garden. Representing Atlanta, Young wore a peach colorway in the Big Apple. The timing of the debut matched with Young’s performance was a chef’s kiss for Adidas.

Throughout the spring and summer, we have seen several colorways of the Trae Young 1. The 1996 Olympics, Icee, and Team USA colorways are just a few that fans hope get a general release to the public. So far, Adidas has not missed with this sneaker, so it’s safe to assume there will be more exciting colorways that tell unique stories.

Obviously, the colorways are fire, but what about the technology? This model is quite different from the N3XT L3V3L line. It’s a low-cut with actual laces that are somewhat concealed by a shroud. For cushioning, Adidas implemented a mix of Lightstrike and BOOST on top of a semi-translucent outsole featuring a multi-directional traction pattern. Pull-tabs on the front and back of the ankle collar feature Young’s “TY” logo.

These bad boys are getting released on September 1. The price point is rumored (not yet confirmed) to be $140, which would make it the highest-priced Adidas hoop shoe on the market. We will keep you updated as we learn more about Trae Young’s first signature sneaker.