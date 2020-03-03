Examining the Downsides of Trae Young's Pull-Up Shooting

It's fitting that, on the heels of a game in which Trae Young missed all four of his 3-point attempts and the Hawks allowed 1.23 points per possession, ESPN's Kirk Goldsberry examined the correlation between Young's missed 3s and Atlanta's dreadful defense with him on the floor. The piece dives into both the advantages and drawbacks of having Young as a franchise centerpiece. He is one of the most talented and productive offensive catalysts in basketball, but his defensive limitations are quite damaging and difficult to work around.

The problems behind Trae Young's signature plays 9:18 AM ET Kirk GoldsberryESPN Staff Writer The future of the NBA is bright. The short list of emerging basketball superstars age 22 and under includes Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young. But while four of those guys are playing meaningful games right now, Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates are careening toward the lottery.

The Hawks score at roughly a league-average rate with Young on the floor and one of the worst rates in NBA history with him off; he is that special as a shooter and playmaker. But they also turn into one of the worst defenses in league history when he's on the court and an average one when he sits.

"When he's on the court he has the power to transform a hideous offense into an average one. Imagine if he had better teammates," Goldsberry writes. "The Hawks' defense is their biggest problem, and Young is a major component of that issue. Looking at the data, the best two offenses in the NBA are the Dallas Mavericks and whichever team is playing against Young and the Hawks."

Goldsberry dives into some of the reasons for those defensive issues -- specifically, the side effects of Young's pull-up 3-point shooting. The point guard is one of the NBA's deadliest long-range marksmen; he'll fire from preposterous distances and off of dazzling dribble moves, and ranks second in the NBA in made 3s from at least 30 feet. He shoots just 36 percent from deep and is currently mired in a slump, but those numbers belie the caliber of shooter Young is because of the difficulty of his attempts.

But there is a downside to launching so many pull-up triples, and it has been crippling for the Hawks this season. Opponents are scoring 1.27 points per possession following Young's missed 3s this season, which is a problem considering how many triples he takes.

"Young misses 64% of his 3s, and opponents grab defensive boards on about 75% of those misses," Goldsberry writes. "On the ensuing possessions, as those defenses turn into offenses, they rack up a wild 127 points per 100 possessions, according to Second Spectrum tracking data. Folks, the league average offensive efficiency following a missed 3 is 112."

The most likely reason for that staggering number is that long-range misses cause long rebounds, which allows opponents to grab and go with a head of steam, less court to cover, and more defenders behind them. That makes it more imperative for Young to get back on defense and provide some resistance, which he does not regularly do.

"When he misses one of those go-to deep 3s, too often he takes it easy on the other end," Goldsberry explains. "Other times he's forced to act as the last line of defense because he's the last man back, and there's nothing he can do given his size. That's an issue."

Those situations alone don't even account for all the issues with Young's defense. He and the Hawks know this. In order to take the steps the organization wants to over the next few years, it will need not only a well-tailored cast of players around its point guard, but more defensive investment from Young himself.

But even with 100 percent buy-in on that end, there is only so much a player of Young's size and quickness can do to slow an opponent. That underscores the central challenge of building around him. It is possible to construct a title contender around Young, but doing so limits his team's flexibility and margin for error. His weaknesses aren't as easy to hide as other, bigger ball-dominant stars', which requires the Hawks to surround him with more specific types of players, and they'll occasionally have to go out of their way to find those players.

"Building a playoff team around Young is both an alluring and confounding architectural challenge," Goldsberry says. "On one hand, you have to surround him with off-ball offensive threats that open the floor. Then you also need a fleet of defensive talent to compensate for his tremendous limitations. The current Hawks roster doesn't do either."

It's worth waiting for Atlanta's core to grow and develop in the coming years before making any declarations about the team's long-term championship viability. Young might be good enough offensively to justify the challenges of building around him, and the Hawks have smartly put big wings with two-way ability like Cam Reddish, Kevin Huerter, and De'Andre Hunter around him. Now Atlanta desperately needs those moves to work out.