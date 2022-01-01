Top Five Highlights from Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

I can't blame you if you were out celebrating the New Year last night. Luckily for you, your boy Pat has you covered on last night's game between the Hawks and Cavs. In addition to the post-game wrapup, I've worked on accumulating the five best plays from the wild game.

Kevin Love Shooting

The silver fox was in his bag last night. Don't let the gray hair fool you, Love can still light it up from outside. Once he knocked down his third straight three-pointer to start the game, I knew we were in for it. Luckily for Hawks fans, Love's 7 made three-pointers weren't enough to cost them the game.

Trae Young Stepback Three

It's hard enough to stay in front of Young. But what are you supposed to do when he dribbles right into you, then takes a massive step back and lets it fly? There is no guarding that move. Watch this smooth move by the NBA All-Star.

Jarrett Allen Poster Dunk

Oh, the humanity! I don't care if Allen's hand didn't technically touch the rim. It's still a dunk, and he still put my guy Capela on a poster. I love watching these two big men square off in the paint.

Clint Capela Dunk

Throw it down, young man! Let's stick with the big men on this highlight. Capela has looked good since clearing the NBA Health & Safety Protocols. This sort of authoritative finish is what Hawks fans yearn to see from the 'Swiss Bank.'

Clint Capela Fast Break

Okay, let me rephrase my last sentence. This is actually what Hawks fans want to see out of Capela. Incredible defensive effort, running the floor and capping off the fast break. It should come as no surprise that Capela finished with 18 points, 23 rebounds, and 4 blocks. When healthy, he's one of the best post players in the league.

