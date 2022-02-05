Top Five Highlights from Hawks at Raptors

Last night didn't go the way Hawks fans had anticipated. The Toronto Raptors continued their winning streak at home in front of an almost entirely empty arena. You can get the full recap here. As is always the case with two playoff teams, there were plenty of highlights. Here are the five best plays from Scotiabank Arena.

Clint Capela

The Hawks didn't get much offense from either Clint Capela or Kevin Huerter last night. However, 'Red Velvet' did find 'The Swiss Bank' for a nice no-look alley-oop early in the second half. Atlanta definitely needs more consistent offense from both players, but a little extra sizzle like this would be a nice ingredient too.

Pascal Siakam

After the first quarter, I was worried that Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam was about to have his 81-point game against us. In fact, he had 21 points after the first period and showed no signs of slowing down. Luckily, the Hawks were able to contain him and avert Siakam from having a Kobe-esque performance. But 'Spicy P' definitely had himself a game last night.

John Collins

Death, taxes, and Trae Young tossing alley-oops to John Collins. Last night, Collins finished the game with 23 points, and Young finished with 22 points plus 13 assists (including this nice dime). 'John the Baptist' has been the center of a lot of trade rumors in recent days, and as I wrote recently, I hope the Hawks keep him.

Fred VanVleet

I have nothing personal against Fred VanVleet. He's a great player and an even better man. But when Raptors fans started saying he deserved to start in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game over Trae Young (which is an absurd take), it made me less of a fan of 'FVV.' That makes his incredible performance last night even tougher to watch.

OG Anunoby

Last night Raptors forward OG Anunoby was quiet. Well, he's always pretty quiet except for when he's arguing about scarves. Still, this reverse dunk was both well-timed and aesthetically pleasing enough to get the number one highlight from Friday night's game.

