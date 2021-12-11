Highlights from Nets Win in Atlanta

Last night was another tough loss for the Hawks. They continue to struggle against championship contenders throughout this young season. Luckily, we still have a long way to go until the playoffs. Even better there were some mind-blowing plays made in State Farm Arena last night. Here are the top five highlights from Friday's game between the Hawks and Nets.

5. Kevin Durant Freaky Layup

This doesn't even make sense. It defies all logic and laws of science for a 7-footer to be able to do this sort of thing.

4. Nets Defense Turning Into Offense

Unfortunately, the Hawks gave up too many of these easy looks at the rim last night. But as a hoops fan, you have to love the transition play from the Nets.

3. Trae Young Finger Roll

So fresh and so clean, clean. Trae Young is evolving into an even better point guard with each minute he is on the court. Check out this layup in traffic.

2. John Collins Filthy Dunk

Death, taxes, and John Collins mauling the rim. A lot of his dunks are alley-ooped from Trae Young. However, Collins completed this strong post move with an even more forceful jam.

1. Harry the Hawk Trickshot

Sign this man to a max contract expeditiously! It's hard to hit a half-court shot while looking at the basket. But to do it while facing the opposite way (and wearing a costume). All I can say is, Harry's got game.

