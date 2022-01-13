Five Best Highlights from Heat at Hawks

In yesterday's pre-game scouting report, I called the upcoming back-to-back against the Heat the most important games of the regular season for the Hawks. Well, so far, the Hawks are failing the midterm exam against their division rival. The Heat embarrassed the Hawks 115-91.

Quavo was there. It was a 404 Night. Dominique Wilkins was celebrating his birthday. The Hawks were favorites. And they still lost. To add insult to injury, the fans in State Farm Arena ended the night by chanting "Let's Go Heat." Nevertheless, here are the five best highlights from the wild game.

De'Andre Hunter

It was so good to see 'Dre' back in action last night. The two-way forward hasn't played since mid-November after injuring his right (shooting) wrist, which required surgery. Hunter didn't look rusty at all, as he scored 15 points off the bench with ease.

Kyle Lowry to Ömer Yurtseven Alley-Oop

The third quarter is when the game got away from the Hawks. They were outscored 30-15 and looked outmatched. It's truly perilous times for the Hawks roster. Don't be surprised if you see a major shake-up at the trade deadline. You can't let opponents score this easily.

Trae Young Fast Break

This was one of the few highlights of 'Ice Trae.' The Heat held the soon-to-be 2022 All-Star to just 15 points. Young shot 4-15 from the field and 1-6 from three and then skipped out on the post-game press conference. It's all good; we know Trae Young will bounce back from this shooting slump.

Tyler Herro Block

Oh, this is nasty. Tyler Herro ran circles around the Hawks last night. The sensational shooting guard scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and then did this to De'Andre Hunter. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to your opponent when they cook like Herro did last night.

Tyler Herro Layup

Yeah, there were a lot of Tyler Herro highlights last night. I especially enjoyed these smooth moves in traffic. Watch Herro push the pace during the fast break and then end it with a sweet layup. This young man is winning league awards this season.

