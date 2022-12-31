There is no getting around it; the Atlanta Hawks had a miserable 2022. Over the past calendar year, the team underachieved on the court while the front office fell apart. While it is normal to be hopeful about the new year, the current trajectory of the organization is troubling. Below are our five boldest predictions for the Hawks in 2023.

John Collins Trade

Atlanta's front office has shopped John Collins around the league for three years. Not only have the non-stop trade rumors diminished Collins' standing in the league, but it has depleted team chemistry.

While it is starting to feel like Charlie Brown having the football pulled out from in front of him, we believe this is finally the year that Collins gets traded. It is a move that we are firmly against.

Nate McMillan Resigns

Before yesterday's disheartening loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed rumors that he had considered resigning. McMillan did not flatly deny Shams Charania's reporting. Instead, McMillan sidestepped the question and said he reevaluates his status with the team every summer.

The writing is on the wall for McMillan's tenure in Atlanta. After the completion of the 2022-23 NBA season, McMillan will have two years remaining on his contract. It will be surprising if he doesn't step down from his position this summer.

Familiar Face Returns

After McMillan resigns, Atlanta will have to go through a full coaching search. That process did not occur following the magical 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run. Instead, McMillan losing his interim tag felt like a coronation.

There will be plenty of quality coaches to choose from this summer, but we believe Atlanta will bring back a former assistant coach from the Mike Budenholzer era. You can read our top five choices here.

Lackluster Free Agency

Hawks governor Tony Ressler famously said he was not afraid of the luxury tax after the 2021-22 season. However, that statement is starting to feel like 41st president George H.W. Bush's infamous line, "Read my lips, no new taxes."

After trading for Dejounte Murray, Atlanta went on a cost-cutting spree that would make Scottie Pippen look like an extravagant tipper. Atlanta traded Kevin Huerter, signed two players to veteran minimum contracts, kept an open roster spot, and did not use their midlevel or biannual exception.

There is no reason to believe Atlanta will make any big splashes in free agency this summer. It has become increasingly clear that the ownership group wants a solid product without paying for a championship-contending roster.

Trae Young Trade Request

Our boldest (and hopefully most unlikely) take is that Trae Young requests a trade after Atlanta strikes out in free agency. Young signed a rookie-scale max contract extension in the summer of 2021. However, rival executives believe Young could request a trade soon.

Even if that nightmare scenario does play out, it does not mean a trade goes down. Disgruntled players request trades all the time only to stay put. Young has embodied Atlanta since the team traded for him at the 2018 NBA Draft and has never given any indication that he is unhappy here. However, even Young has to be frustrated with the past year.