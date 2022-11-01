Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Loss to Toronto Raptors

Last night the Toronto Raptors blew out the Atlanta Hawks 139-109. Not only was it the Hawks' second straight loss, but the team showed signs of regressions on both ends of the floor.

Luckily, the regular season is a marathon, and there is plenty of time for Hawks head coach Nate McMillan to work on what ails his team. Below are our five biggest takeaways from last night's game.

Turnovers

Entering last night's game, the Hawks averaged 11.7 turnovers per game which was the best in the NBA. However, the Raptors borrowed a page from the Miami Heat playbook and loaded up on defense.

The Hawks turned the ball over 18 times, ten of which were from Trae Young (a career-high in regular season games). While some of the uncharacteristic turnovers can be chalked up to a bad night, adjustments must be made, so we don't get another repeat performance.

Shot Diet

Brad Rowland of the Locked on Hawks podcast tweeted some discouraging stats this morning. The Hawks are last in the NBA in three-point attempts per game (28.6) but lead in two-point attempts per game (62.9).

We have pointed out before how the Hawks shoot more midrange shots than any other team in the league. It's true that you can take the shots your opponents give you, but in the modern NBA, math matters.

Free Throws

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan regularly chastises his team for settling on offense. That is apparent by the number of times the Hawks get to the foul line. As of this morning, they are bottom-three in the league in free-throw attempts per game (21.6).

Defense

Don't look now, but the Hawks are 25th in defensive rating (115.4). Atlanta's front office spent the summer revamping the roster to make it more versatile and defensive-minded. They even brought in assistant coach Mike Longabardi to serve as the defensive coordinator. Unfortunately, the early returns are not promising.

Hawks Bench

We will end today on a slightly more positive note. The Hawks bench played better than the starters. Onyeka Okongwu led the way with eight points and five rebounds off the bench. However, the backup center injured his left shoulder in the second half. We will keep you updated as we learn more about Okongwu's injury.

