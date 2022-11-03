Five Takeaways from the Hawks Win in New York

The Atlanta Hawks were on the verge of humiliation in the first half of Wednesday night's game in Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks led by 23 points and were poised for a statement victory.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray caught fire. Murray's electric play spread to his teammates, and the Hawks won 112-99. Below are our five biggest takeaways from last night's game.

Dejounte Murray

If Dejounte Murray had not caught fire halfway through the second quarter, we would be having a much different discussion this morning. Murray scored 18 points and grabbed three steals in the second quarter alone.

In the second half, Murray tallied 13 points, six assists, and two steals. The All-Star guard finished the game with a career-high 36 points, nine assists, and five steals.

Defense

The Hawks defense has not been good this season. Entering last night's game, they were bottom-five in defensive rating. The Knicks got off to a hot start, hitting 51% of their shots and racking up 65 points in the first half.

However, it was a different story in the second half. The Knicks scored just 10 points in the third quarter, which essentially put the game out of reach. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan bragged on his team's zone defense in the second half.

Offense

Entering last night's game, the Hawks ranked last in three-point attempts per game (28.6). While they did not light it up from outside, they did attempt 34 three-pointers which is a step in the right direction.

Unfortunately, the Hawks only got to the free throw line 16 times. They remain next-to-last in free throw attempts per game. The team's shot diet is still at unhealthy levels.

Bench

The Hawks did not get much production from their bench in New York. They had zero bench points in the first half before finishing the game with 18 bench points. Backup shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee recovery) cannot get back on the court soon enough.

Rookies

Both Hawks rookies saw action last night. However, AJ Griffin is firmly in the key rotation, often coming in as the 9th or 10th man off the bench. Last night, Griffin tallied three points and two assists in just over nine minutes of action.

