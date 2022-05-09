Former Atlanta Hawks Player, Adreian Payne Passes Away

Skip to main content
Former Hawks Player Adreian Payne Dead at 31

Adreian Payne had a decorated career.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sad news today. Adreian Payne passed away at just 31 years old. Payne excelled in college at Michigan State University, where he was twice named All-Big Ten (2013, 2014). The Atlanta Hawks selected the 6'10" post player with their 15th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Payne played for the Hawks, as well as the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves. However, he excelled when he left the NBA in 2018 to play overseas. Payne was a Pro A champion (2019), French Cup winner (2019), Greek League champion (2018), and Greek Basketball Cup winner (2019). 

This is deeply saddening news. Payne garnered national attention for his friendship with Lacey Holsworth, an 8-year-old cancer patient, during his senior season at Michigan State. People from all over the country and the world are mourning the tragic loss.

We are definitely sending positive thoughts and prayers to Payne's family, friends, and fans. I am confident that there will be tributes from various teams and organizations in the near future.

