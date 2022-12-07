"Neither of us are fans of Nate McMillan," said Matt Barnes with a laugh from his podcast co-host Jelani McCoy. The two former NBA players have teamed up on the What's Burnin' show, which is free on YouTube.

Barnes and McCoy combined for over 25 seasons in the NBA and are well aware of McMillan's old-school coaching style. The two former players discussed the recent drama between Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks head coach.

After a brief recap of the situation, the co-hosts absolutely unloaded on McMillan's coaching style and personality. For four minutes, Barnes and McCoy discussed their personal experiences with McMillan and predicted the future of his time in Atlanta.

Some of the statements that stood out the most included Barnes saying the game had passed McMillan by and that few old-school coaches still worked in the NBA. McCoy agreed and said the game was "past Nate in '98."

McCoy offered anecdotes about arbitrary rules McMillan enforced on his teams back in the 1990s. Additionally, McCoy said he had spoken with Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins' uncle about McMillan this past summer at the Seattle CrawsOver Pro-Am Tournament.

If that was not enough to send a chill down Hawks' fans back, it got worse. McCoy said, "Nate is very strong-willed and strong-minded. At the end of the day, he will burn this **** down before you show him out the door. He will burn it down. He's petty like that."

Barnes and McCoy concluded that the writing was on the wall for McMillan's time in Atlanta. The entire segment is required listening for Hawks fans. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

