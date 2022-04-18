Yesterday's game got off to an inauspicious start when the Hawks went 3-17 in the first quarter. It only got worse from there as they finished the game with a 38.7% field goal percentage and shot 27.8% from three.

But if you truly believe that Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic will have another game where they shoot a combined 1-20 from the field and 0-11 from deep, then I have a timeshare at Mar-a-Lago to sell you.

Sure, the Heat had the fourth-best defensive rating in the league during the regular season, so nothing will come easy for the Hawks this series. However, the schemes they're throwing at the Hawks are not insoluble.

Leaning on their size and athleticism, the Heat aggressively switched on every screen set by the Hawks. Additionally, they shaded toward Young and threw the occasional double-team and trap on him, which further disrupted the second-best offense in the league. The problems were exasperated by the Hawks inability to knock down open shots.

The way out of this quagmire (giggity) is more ball movement and penetration. Without Capela on the floor keeping the defense honest, the Hawks have to make the Heat pay whenever they leave two defenders alone to patrol the rim and corners.