Four Potential Deciding Factors in Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Four Factors That Will Determine Hawks vs. Cavaliers
This morning I wrote the scouting report for the do-or-die game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers. The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Playoffs to face the 1-seed Miami Heat, while the loser catches the next flight to Cancun. With both teams standing on the precipice of their offseason, let's look at four variables that could swing the game in either direction.
Deciding Factors in Tonight's Game
Trae Young - All-Everything
The Hawks are more dependent on Trae Young than any other NBA team is with one of its players (including Denver with Nikola Jokic). Young made history by becoming the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists.
As of late, teams have focused their defensive attention on the undersized point guard. They double-team Young and make his teammates beat them. But as we saw in the Hornets game on Wednesday night, double-teams still are not enough to take Young out of the game.
Battle in the Paint
Clint Capela regressed from last season, but he's showing signs of his old self as of late. Since scoring 2 points against the Knicks and 1 point against the Pistons in late March, 'The Swiss Bank' has averaged 14.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game over the last nine games.
Capela's hands will be full if the Cavaliers' All-Star center Jarrett Allen returns from injury tonight. Allen averaged 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds in 56 games this season. How much rust will Allen have since not playing in six weeks? Additionally, the Hawks are still without John Collins, which tips the frontcourt advantage in favor of the Cavaliers.
Hawks Role Players
As I mentioned earlier, the Hawks role players are thrust into a more important role whenever Young is double-teamed. The Hornets tried that strategy and failed. Every starter plus Bogdan Bogdanovic scored in double-digits, and the team shot 52.1% from the field and 50% from deep.
Make no mistake; the Hawks are at their best when they're having. Playing with pace, moving the ball around, and letting it fly. The Hawks are 13-1 when they score 129+ points this season.
De'Andre Hunter
De'Andre Hunter might be the biggest X-factor in tonight's game. The 24-year-old is the Hawks best perimeter defender by far, but his offensive production can be very hit-or-miss.
Thanks to their size and athleticism, the Cavaliers are a top-five defensive team. If the Hawks shots from outside aren't falling, they need 'Baby Kawhi' to do the dirty work with his midrange game and close looks at the rim.
