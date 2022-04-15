Four Potential Deciding Factors in Hawks vs. Cavaliers

The Hawks are more dependent on Trae Young than any other NBA team is with one of its players (including Denver with Nikola Jokic). Young made history by becoming the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists.

As of late, teams have focused their defensive attention on the undersized point guard. They double-team Young and make his teammates beat them. But as we saw in the Hornets game on Wednesday night, double-teams still are not enough to take Young out of the game.