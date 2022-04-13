Four Potential Deciding Factors in Hornets vs. Hawks Game

The 2018 NBA Draft Class will forever be defined by Trae Young and Luka Doncic. But, the third and fourth-best players from that class are Mikal and Miles Bridges. The Hornets wing, Miles, is averaging a very respectable 20.2 points and 7 rebounds per game.

However, Bridges has scored 32+ points in five games this season. Two of those offensive outbursts came against the Hawks (one in a win, the other in a loss). The 24-year-old is the definition of an X-factor.