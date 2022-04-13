Four Potential Deciding Factors in Hornets vs. Hawks Game

Skip to main content
Four Factors That Will Determine Hawks vs. Hornets Game

Four Factors That Will Determine Hawks vs. Hornets Game

It's win-or-go-home in Atlanta.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It's win-or-go-home in Atlanta.

As I wrote in this morning's scouting report, the basketball world will soon be treated to the first postseason matchup between Trae Young and LaMelo Ball. Norman North vs. Chino Hills. Adidas vs. Puma. Only one will advance to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Below are four potential deciding factors for the Play-In game.

X-Factors for Hornets vs. Hawks

Miles Bridges

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) celebrates after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena.

The 2018 NBA Draft Class will forever be defined by Trae Young and Luka Doncic. But, the third and fourth-best players from that class are Mikal and Miles Bridges. The Hornets wing, Miles, is averaging a very respectable 20.2 points and 7 rebounds per game.

However, Bridges has scored 32+ points in five games this season. Two of those offensive outbursts came against the Hawks (one in a win, the other in a loss). The 24-year-old is the definition of an X-factor.

Hawks Defense

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at the Spectrum Center.

Everyone knows the Hawks' defense is bad. Their defensive rating is 26th in the league. It's as if before every game, they calculate just how much defensive effort they need to give and refuse to exceed the allocated amount.

During the regular season, the Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game. When they exceeded that amount, they won two games against the Hawks, while they lost both contests where they fell below their average. If there was ever one game where the Hawks needed their flaky defense to show up, it's tonight in Atlanta.

Trae Young

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center.

The Atlanta Hawks point guard deserves to be First Team All-NBA. He's set personal and NBA records throughout the season. But some of his worst games have come against the Charlotte Hornets.

Young averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game in the regular season. However, he's averaged just 19.7 points per game against the Hornets. His lowest scoring night was against the Hornets less than a month ago when they held him to 9 points. 

The silver lining is Young knows to find the open teammate when he's faced with double-teams. 'Ice Trae' averaged 10.7 assists per game against the Hornets, including two 15-assist nights. He can lead the Hawks to victory either way, but one is contingent upon his teammates hitting open shots.

Hawks Role Players

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.

The only consistent player on the Hawks roster this year has been Trae Young. Every other player has either regressed or been prone to shrinking in big moments. Yesterday, I laid out what every Hawks rotation player must accomplish for the Hawks to win. Spoiler alert, the team cannot afford any no-shows tonight.

Recommended For You

Kendrick Perkins Says Atlanta Doesn't "Recognize" Trae Young

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Snakes, Waffles, & Secret Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) talks with an official during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at the Spectrum Center.
News

Four Potential Deciding Factors in Hornets vs. Hawks Game

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.
News

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts with Trae Young s brother Tim after the Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena.
News

Latest John Collins Injury Update is Encouraging

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center.
News

What Atlanta Hawks Need to Beat Charlotte Hornets

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Kentucky's Rhyne Howard (10) during the first half of the Kentucky versus Princeton women's NCAA First Round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
News

Trae Young Welcomes WNBA First Draft Pick to Atlanta

By Pat BensonApr 12, 2022
ESPN NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
News

ESPN Hosts Debate Trae Young's Recognition in Atlanta

By Pat BensonApr 11, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

John Collins Unsure About His Return This Season

By Pat BensonApr 11, 2022