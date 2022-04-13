Four Potential Deciding Factors in Hornets vs. Hawks Game

Four Factors That Will Determine Hawks vs. Hornets Game
As I wrote in this morning's scouting report, the basketball world will soon be treated to the first postseason matchup between Trae Young and LaMelo Ball. Norman North vs. Chino Hills. Adidas vs. Puma. Only one will advance to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Below are four potential deciding factors for the Play-In game.
X-Factors for Hornets vs. Hawks
Miles Bridges
The 2018 NBA Draft Class will forever be defined by Trae Young and Luka Doncic. But, the third and fourth-best players from that class are Mikal and Miles Bridges. The Hornets wing, Miles, is averaging a very respectable 20.2 points and 7 rebounds per game.
However, Bridges has scored 32+ points in five games this season. Two of those offensive outbursts came against the Hawks (one in a win, the other in a loss). The 24-year-old is the definition of an X-factor.
Hawks Defense
Everyone knows the Hawks' defense is bad. Their defensive rating is 26th in the league. It's as if before every game, they calculate just how much defensive effort they need to give and refuse to exceed the allocated amount.
During the regular season, the Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game. When they exceeded that amount, they won two games against the Hawks, while they lost both contests where they fell below their average. If there was ever one game where the Hawks needed their flaky defense to show up, it's tonight in Atlanta.
Trae Young
The Atlanta Hawks point guard deserves to be First Team All-NBA. He's set personal and NBA records throughout the season. But some of his worst games have come against the Charlotte Hornets.
Young averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game in the regular season. However, he's averaged just 19.7 points per game against the Hornets. His lowest scoring night was against the Hornets less than a month ago when they held him to 9 points.
The silver lining is Young knows to find the open teammate when he's faced with double-teams. 'Ice Trae' averaged 10.7 assists per game against the Hornets, including two 15-assist nights. He can lead the Hawks to victory either way, but one is contingent upon his teammates hitting open shots.
Hawks Role Players
The only consistent player on the Hawks roster this year has been Trae Young. Every other player has either regressed or been prone to shrinking in big moments. Yesterday, I laid out what every Hawks rotation player must accomplish for the Hawks to win. Spoiler alert, the team cannot afford any no-shows tonight.
Recommended For You
Kendrick Perkins Says Atlanta Doesn't "Recognize" Trae Young
Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50
Snakes, Waffles, & Secret Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta