Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Pacers

There seems to be this false choice circulating around Hawks Twitter that you can either play Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot or Jalen Johnson, but not both. That's obviously not the case.

'TLC' gives you veteran experience and wise decision-making. The journeyman knows who he is and knows who he isn't. That's why head coach Nate McMillan loves him.

However, it's evident that Johnson is ready to play. Sure, he's going to make rookie mistakes. But if the 20-year-old doesn't get his reps now, he will be making rookie mistakes next season. I'm of the belief, that 'TLC' shouldn't have received 5x the amount of playing time that Johnson has received so far this season.

Last night, Johnson went for 12 points (6-8 FG) and was a +16 in his 17 minutes on the court. He's ready coach, put him in.