Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Pacers

Four Key Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Pacers

The Hawks improved to 38-37.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

What We Learned from Hawks Win Over Pacers

Jalen Johnson - NBA Ready

Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

There seems to be this false choice circulating around Hawks Twitter that you can either play Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot or Jalen Johnson, but not both. That's obviously not the case.

'TLC' gives you veteran experience and wise decision-making. The journeyman knows who he is and knows who he isn't. That's why head coach Nate McMillan loves him.

However, it's evident that Johnson is ready to play. Sure, he's going to make rookie mistakes. But if the 20-year-old doesn't get his reps now, he will be making rookie mistakes next season. I'm of the belief, that 'TLC' shouldn't have received 5x the amount of playing time that Johnson has received so far this season. 

Last night, Johnson went for 12 points (6-8 FG) and was a +16 in his 17 minutes on the court. He's ready coach, put him in.

Hawks Defense Is Even Worse

Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts to made basket in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Once again, the Hawks' defense was abysmal. The Pacers easily exceeded their average of 110.5 points per game thanks to some red-hot outside shooting. The Pacers shot 48% from deep, despite averaging 34% on the season. Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton combined for 51 points.

It's hard to get a clean read on what the exact cause for the defensive breakdowns was because both teams were missing key players. Maybe that's it - just statistical noise. 

To the surprise of no one, just about every defensive metric shows the team is stronger with De'Andre Hunter on the floor. Take Hunter off the floor (in addition to Collins' ongoing absence) and this Hawks team gets even worse defensively.

Outside Shooting

Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Sure, the Hawks' defense was terrible last night. But they won the game purely off their ability to put the ball through the hoop, which by my understanding of the game, is really the only way to win.

Trae Young has been the only player to perform at a consistent level all season long. However, it's such a delightful surprise when his teammates show up. Last night was one of those occurrences. 

Bogdan Bogdanovic shot 8-14 (5-7 3PT) for 29 points. Kevin Huerter scored 22 on 8-13 (6-10). It's unrealistic to ask the Hawks wings to shoot 60%+ from deep every night, but last night was a reminder of what they are capable of accomplishing.

Trae Young Double-Teams

Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Like Crocs and flared pants, the newest trend is double-teaming Trae Young. Just like those ill-advised fashion choices, this defensive scheme is doomed to fail as well. We've seen an exponential rise in double-teams thrown at Young in recent weeks, which just forces Young to make the defense pay in other ways.

The floor general scored 14 points and dropped a season-high 16 dimes. After the game, Young said:

"They did that to end the game last game. I think now we knew what they were probably going to do coming into this game - try to take me out of it from the jump. That's okay; I just got to give it to my teammates and let them make plays. We kind of knew what to expect a little bit better tonight."

Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor (32) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
