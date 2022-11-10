Four Keys to Hawks Defeating 76ers Tonight

Skip to main content

Four Keys to Hawks Beating 76ers Tonight

The Atlanta Hawks must play well in four areas to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.
Usually, long homestands are a chance for NBA teams to rest and recharge. The Atlanta Hawks do not have that luxury during their current stretch. So far, they have gone 2-1 against contending teams and host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

The 76ers are well-rested. However, they are without All-Star guard James Harden (foot). But the Hawks cannot afford to take anything for granted tonight. Below are their four keys to victory against the 76ers.

Defense

The Hawks defense is markedly better than last season. However, they still are below average as they rank 18th in defensive rating. Consistency is still a critical issue that plagues the Hawks. Last night's game fell apart in the fourth quarter when the Utah Jazz put up 40 points during the final period. 

Once again, the Hawks guards will be tested against the 76ers, which shoot the third-highest three-point percentage in the NBA. To make matters more challenging, 76ers center Joel Embiid is averaging 28 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season.

Trae Young

Trae Young has not been himself this season. It is an extremely small sample size, and there is no cause for concern. However, the Hawks only go as far as Young can take them. His career-low shooting percentages will increase eventually, but the Hawks need the return to happen ASAP.

Hawks guard Trae Young passes the ball past Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

Trae Young during the Utah Jazz game on Wednesday night.

Bench

Consistency is an issue with the Hawks defense and their bench production. To the surprise of many, Hawks coach Nate McMillan has made AJ Griffin a key part of his rotation just so the rookie can infuse some offense.

Griffin has played well but is still learning on the job. Onyeka Okongwu is great on defense but does not always light up the scoreboard. The Hawks second unit will improve once Bogdan Bogdanovic returns from his knee recovery, but until then, someone must step up.

Clint Capela

Clint Capela has been exceptional this season. We were tough on him last year, but the 28-year-old looks like a different player. The Hawks can always count on Capela's defensive presence, even if it doesn't show up in the stats. 

Hawks fans have been pleasantly surprised by Capela over the last three games as he has tallied 19, 12, and 19 rebounds, respectively. The Hawks will need another big performance from Capela tonight as he goes up against Embiid.

