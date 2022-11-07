Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bucks Tonight

Skip to main content

Four Keys to Hawks Beating Bucks Tonight

The Atlanta Hawks must play well in four areas to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.
Defense

Stop us if you have heard this before, but the outcome of tonight's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will come down to defense. We know the Bucks defense will be sound, as they lead the league in defensive rating.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are in the middle of the pack. While that is a major step in the right direction compared to last season, more work has to be done. The Hawks' wings and frontcourt will have their hands full against the well-rounded Bucks.

Clint Capela

On Saturday night, Clint Capela pulled out a vintage performance against the New Orleans Pelicans. The veteran big man logged 21 points and 19 rebounds. Those kinds of numbers are nearly impossible to replicate on a nightly basis. However, the Hawks need the 2020-21 version of Capela if they are to contend this season.

Additionally, Capela (along with Onyeka Okongwu) will likely be tasked with containing Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Hawks' frontcourt has historically done better than most teams against Antetokounmpo. But it is still a major defensive assignment.

Rebounding

The Bucks lead in the NBA in rebounds per game (51.8) and defensive rebounds per game (38.9). So far, that has not always translated to points for the Bucks. However, this season, the Hawks have been average at best in rebounding. Taking down an undefeated team will require winning at the margins, and hitting the glass is key.

Outside Shooting

The Hawks traded outside shooting for defense this past summer. So far this season, they are bottom-five in three-point attempts and makes. The Hawks hit just 25% of their shots from deep against the Pelicans and barely pulled an overtime victory. 

The good news is Trae Young's shooting will pick up eventually, and Bogdan Bogdanovic will return at some point. Until then, the Hawks must be at least average on three-pointers.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Hawks center Clint Capela.
