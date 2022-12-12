Highlight four areas where the Atlanta Hawks must succeed if they will beat the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

The Atlanta Hawks are barely 12 hours removed from a thrilling overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately, there is no rest for the weary in the NBA. Earlier this morning, we previewed tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Below are our four keys to victory for Atlanta.

Rebounding

Atlanta is a good rebounding team, but Memphis is a great rebounding team. The Grizzlies lead the NBA with 48.7 rebounds per game thanks to a well-rounded effort highlighted by Steven Adams' 10.5 boards per game.

Because of Memphis' concerted effort at crashing the glass, it is no surprise they rank fourth in second-chance points. However, as heavy underdogs, Atlanta cannot afford to let Memphis eat in the paint.

Outside Shooting

Now that one-third of the season is over, the sample size is large enough to draw conclusions. Atlanta, as a team, cannot shoot from outside. Their 30.4 3PT% is next to last in the league.

But there are some shooters on the roster. Atlanta is highly-dependent on AJ Griffin and Bogdan Bogdanovic producing on the court. Additionally, we are all still awaiting Trae Young's return to normalcy.

Role Players

Atlanta is slowly getting healthier, but missing two starters (Dejounte Murray and John Collins) is no minor issue. Trent Forrest has exceeded all expectations since Hawks coach Nate McMillan plugged him into the starting lineup.

Forrest's play has been so strong that McMillan went with a small-ball starting five last night, with De'Andre Hunter playing the four. They will likely take the same approach against Memphis, but that may not work as well due to their opponents' size.

Ja Morant

Memphis point guard Ja Morant can knock down outside shots, but he is at his best attacking the rim. No guard in the NBA comes close to Morant's 8.9 shot attempts within five feet of the rim per game.

With Murray out tonight, Forrest will likely be tasked with picking up the All-NBA guard. Stopping Morant from living in the paint (and at the free-throw line) will require a complete team effort. Atlanta has flirted with the 2-3 zone more lately and might fall back on it again tonight.