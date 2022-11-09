Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Jazz Tonight

It feels like the Atlanta Hawks are in the middle of exam week. So far, they have aced their first two tests (New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks) with flying colors. However, they still face the Utah Jazz tonight and the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow.

It is important that the Hawks not look back or ahead and take it one game at a time during this treacherous stretch of their schedule. Below are their four keys to victory against the Jazz.

Defense

We are going to engrave "defense" at the top of every one of our 'keys to victory' articles. The Hawks have made great strides on the defensive end of the floor since last season. So far, they rank 14th in the NBA in defensive rating (110.8).

Atlanta's front office exchanged outside shooting for defenders this summer, and the results went as expected. However, with Bogdan Bogdanovic out, and Trae Young listed as questionable, the Hawks will rely on their defense more than ever against one of the league's best offenses.

Shot Selection

The Hawks are not a good shooting team anymore. Unless their shooting percentages increase significantly, it is part of their new identity. But they cannot afford to settle for bad shots.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has chastised his team for settling on offense. The veteran coach is correct. The team takes far too many midrange shots and has done a poor job of getting to the foul line. The Hawks must tighten up their shot diet.

Pace

The Hawks halfcourt offense is often clunky and inefficient. They are the best when they are out and running. As of this morning, the Hawks rank 7th in pace, which is narrowly better than the Jazz. The Hawks are in the middle of a long homestand and should have no excuse for tired legs.

Bench

The Hawks are top-heavy thanks to the roster construction and Bogdanovic's injury. They can always count on Onyeka Okongwu and often the Holiday brothers. However, their rotation gets shaky the deeper it goes.

Rookie AJ Griffin and second-year player Jalen Johnson have exceeded our wildest expectations this season. Depending on if Young plays tonight, the Hawks might need another big night from their young players.

