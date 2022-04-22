Hawks Four Keys to Upsetting Heat in Game Three

Four Keys to Victory for Atlanta Hawks in Game Three
After two tough losses in Miami, the Hawks find themselves in a must-win scenario tonight. Below are four ways in which the Hawks must improve to win Game Three in Atlanta.
How the Hawks Can Win Game Three
Maintain Defensive Intensity
Throughout Game One, the Hawks looked sluggish and tired. I can't blame them for that. They were less than 40 hours out from an emotional comeback victory in Cleveland. Luckily, they brought far more defensive energy into Game Two. While there were momentary lapses that were costly, the team was obviously more locked in and focused.
However, despite the increase in energy, the Hawks still sacrificed 115 points in each game. The Heat made them pick their poison. On Sunday, Duncan Robinson set a franchise record for most three-pointers made in a playoff game. On Tuesday, Jimmy Butler unleashed an offensive avalanche.
With State Farm Arena backing them, the Hawks have to set the tone from the beginning of the game and avoid their bad habit of taking quarters off. You can't stop the best three-pointing team in the league; you can only hope to contain them through unrelenting pressure.
Limit Turnovers
Low energy killed the Hawks' chances in Game One. But turnovers might have been what did them in Game Two. Despite averaging the fewest turnovers per game during the regular season (11.9), the Hawks coughed the ball up 19 times on Tuesday night.
The Heat had a top-four defensive rating this season and are pose matchup nightmares for the Hawks thanks to their length and ability to switch. We know Trae Young can produce offense, but tonight he must take better care of the ball.
Knock Down Shots
The Hawks have shot 28.9% from three throughout the first two games of this series. That's utterly uncharacteristic of the second-best three-point shooting team in the league. They have to get back up to the 37.4% they shot during the regular season.
With the Heat focused on Trae Young, there is no excuse for the Hawks cadre of sharpshooters not to eat. Bogdan Bogdanovic breathed life into the team in the second half of Game Two, but now is the time for Kevin Huerter to go from 'Red Velvet' to 'K'Von.'
Win the Chess Match
Yesterday, Trae Young raised a few eyebrows when he said this is the "most fun" series he's ever played in. The All-Star point guard specifically cited the "chess match" with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
There's a reason why Spoelstra is a perennial Coach of the Year candidate. Hawks coach Nate McMillan isn't a big trickster. He will make adjustments but is more likely to demand more out of his players than to try to reinvent the wheel.
Just as McMillan demands more out of his players, he has to hold himself to that same level of accountability. After two games, Spoelstra is winning the chess match against his counterpart.
Recommended For You
Skip Bayless Says Trae Young Worse Than Russell Westbrook
Charles Barkley Believes in De'Andre Hunter
Kendrick Perkins Says Atlanta Doesn't "Recognize" Trae Young