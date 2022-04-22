Hawks Four Keys to Upsetting Heat in Game Three

Skip to main content
Four Keys to Victory for Atlanta Hawks in Game Three

Four Keys to Victory for Atlanta Hawks in Game Three

The Hawks are down 0-2 to the Heat.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are down 0-2 to the Heat.

After two tough losses in Miami, the Hawks find themselves in a must-win scenario tonight. Below are four ways in which the Hawks must improve to win Game Three in Atlanta.

How the Hawks Can Win Game Three

Maintain Defensive Intensity

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball around Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

Throughout Game One, the Hawks looked sluggish and tired. I can't blame them for that. They were less than 40 hours out from an emotional comeback victory in Cleveland. Luckily, they brought far more defensive energy into Game Two. While there were momentary lapses that were costly, the team was obviously more locked in and focused.

However, despite the increase in energy, the Hawks still sacrificed 115 points in each game. The Heat made them pick their poison. On Sunday, Duncan Robinson set a franchise record for most three-pointers made in a playoff game. On Tuesday, Jimmy Butler unleashed an offensive avalanche.

With State Farm Arena backing them, the Hawks have to set the tone from the beginning of the game and avoid their bad habit of taking quarters off. You can't stop the best three-pointing team in the league; you can only hope to contain them through unrelenting pressure.

Limit Turnovers

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) and teammate guard Tyler Herro (14) defend during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

Low energy killed the Hawks' chances in Game One. But turnovers might have been what did them in Game Two. Despite averaging the fewest turnovers per game during the regular season (11.9), the Hawks coughed the ball up 19 times on Tuesday night.

The Heat had a top-four defensive rating this season and are pose matchup nightmares for the Hawks thanks to their length and ability to switch. We know Trae Young can produce offense, but tonight he must take better care of the ball.

Knock Down Shots

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) looks to pass as the Miami Heat defense closes in during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

The Hawks have shot 28.9% from three throughout the first two games of this series. That's utterly uncharacteristic of the second-best three-point shooting team in the league. They have to get back up to the 37.4% they shot during the regular season.

With the Heat focused on Trae Young, there is no excuse for the Hawks cadre of sharpshooters not to eat. Bogdan Bogdanovic breathed life into the team in the second half of Game Two, but now is the time for Kevin Huerter to go from 'Red Velvet' to 'K'Von.'

Win the Chess Match

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.

Yesterday, Trae Young raised a few eyebrows when he said this is the "most fun" series he's ever played in. The All-Star point guard specifically cited the "chess match" with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. 

There's a reason why Spoelstra is a perennial Coach of the Year candidate. Hawks coach Nate McMillan isn't a big trickster. He will make adjustments but is more likely to demand more out of his players than to try to reinvent the wheel.

Just as McMillan demands more out of his players, he has to hold himself to that same level of accountability. After two games, Spoelstra is winning the chess match against his counterpart. 

Recommended For You

Skip Bayless Says Trae Young Worse Than Russell Westbrook

Charles Barkley Believes in De'Andre Hunter

Kendrick Perkins Says Atlanta Doesn't "Recognize" Trae Young

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) stands on the court during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
News

Hawks Four Keys to Upsetting Heat in Game Three

By Pat Benson55 seconds ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) while chasing a loose ball during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Three Preview

By Pat Benson6 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.
News

Trae Young Praises Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

By Pat Benson17 hours ago
Clint Capela leads the NBA in rebounds per game from November 16 to December 16, 2021.
News

Clint Capela Out for Game Three in Atlanta

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
News

Kevin Huerter Says Atlanta Hawks Will 'Come Out Fighting'

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being fouled by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Chances of Winning Series Against Miami Heat

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a three point shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Skip Bayless Says Trae Young Overrated, Worse Than Russell Westbrook

By Pat BensonApr 21, 2022
NBA on TNT host Charles Barkley praised Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter on April 19, 2022.
News

Charles Barkley's Believes in Hawks Forward De'Andre Hunter

By Pat BensonApr 20, 2022