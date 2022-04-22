Hawks Four Keys to Upsetting Heat in Game Three

Throughout Game One, the Hawks looked sluggish and tired. I can't blame them for that. They were less than 40 hours out from an emotional comeback victory in Cleveland. Luckily, they brought far more defensive energy into Game Two. While there were momentary lapses that were costly, the team was obviously more locked in and focused.

However, despite the increase in energy, the Hawks still sacrificed 115 points in each game. The Heat made them pick their poison. On Sunday, Duncan Robinson set a franchise record for most three-pointers made in a playoff game. On Tuesday, Jimmy Butler unleashed an offensive avalanche.

With State Farm Arena backing them, the Hawks have to set the tone from the beginning of the game and avoid their bad habit of taking quarters off. You can't stop the best three-pointing team in the league; you can only hope to contain them through unrelenting pressure.