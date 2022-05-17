Skip to main content
Four Reasons Hawks Fans Must Watch NBA Draft Lottery

Four Reasons Hawks Fans Must Watch NBA Draft Lottery

Tonight's lottery has implications for the Hawks.

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight's lottery has implications for the Hawks.

For the second straight year, the Atlanta Hawks are not in the NBA Draft Lottery. That's great news because it means the team is competitive and moving in the right direction. When the Hawks defeated the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers in the Play-In Tournament, it sealed them out of the lottery.

While it's official that the Hawks have the 16th and 44th overall picks, fans still have a vested interest in how the ping pong balls bounce tonight. Let's look at what the Hawks have to gain and lose tonight.

Southeast Division Implications

Feb 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) shoots a layup against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at Amway Center.

As a whole, the Southeast Division improved this season. But still, three of the five teams are in the lottery. The Orlando Magic are tied for the highest odds of the number one draft pick (14%). Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have a 13.9% chance of landing in the top four. Plus, the Charlotte Hornets have a 4.8% chance of landing in the top four.

The Magic already have a promising young roster, and a top selection in this year's draft will only solidify their core. The Wizards could have easily been a playoff team if not for Bradley Beal suffering a season-ending wrist injury. Of course, we know LaMelo Ball and the Hornets have made the Play-In Tournament for two consecutive years. The Southeast Division will only get tougher after this year's draft.

Rivals

Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (21) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.

"You ain't handsome, you damn sure ain't cute," is what Kendrick Perkins recently told Draymond Green. Between that rivalry and the ESPN segment where Patrick Beverly took shots at Chris Paul, my hateration is turned all the way up. 

Half of the lottery teams are in the Eastern Conference, and one of them is named the New York Knicks. The Knicks went off for a smooth 37 victories this season which gave them a 9.4% chance of a top-four pick and a 2% chance of the number one overall pick (coincidentally the same as Immanuel Quickley's shooting splits).

Potential Trade Partners

Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Aleksej Pokusevski (17) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first quarter at Paycom Center.

I know it's hard to believe, but the Oklahoma City Thunder have two draft picks in this year's lottery. But like Mac from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Thunder general manager Sam Presti eventually has to stop harvesting and begin cultivating. Under Presti's watch/science experiment, the Thunder have built a war chest of assets. A potential trade with the Hawks could go in any number of directions, so keep an eye on how things shake out with the Thunder tonight.

Excitement

Odds for the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery provided by Tankathon.

At the end of the day, we're all hoops fans. This spectacle is the NBA's version of the Kentucky Derby or the Timberwolves' time in the postseason - it's the most exciting two minutes in sports. Naturally, ESPN will squeeze in a few commercial breaks, but that's a good thing. It gives us fans a chance to catch our breath and check Twitter. 

The NBA Draft Lottery will be aired live on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. eastern. As always, we will be live-tweeting it. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Nate McMillan Trade Can Save Hawks AND Lakers

Untold Stories Behind 90s NBA Uniforms

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta

May 15, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Hawks owner Jami Gertz smiles during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton.
News

Why Hawks Fans Should Watch NBA Draft Lottery

By Pat Benson38 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) passes during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
News

NBA Point Guard Rajon Rondo Accused of Abuse

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
News

Nate McMillan Trade Could Benefit Hawks and Lakers

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) at Barclays Center.
News

Top Ten Free Agents Hawks Must Avoid

By Pat BensonMay 16, 2022
Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Culture

New Adidas Trae Young 1 'Norman' Colorway Appears Online

By Pat BensonMay 16, 2022
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Cautions Basketball Players About Choosing Colleges

By Pat BensonMay 15, 2022
Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets player Bol Bol (10) poses for a photo during media day at Ball Arena.
News

What Hawks Can Expect with 44th Overall Draft Pick

By Olivier DumontMay 14, 2022
Chicago Bulls forward #91 DENNIS RODMAN is held back from the official by guard #23 MICHAEL JORDAN against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena during the 1996-97 season.
News

25 Years Ago Today: Chicago Bulls Eliminate Atlanta Hawks

By Pat BensonMay 13, 2022