Takeaways from Hawks Game 5 Loss to Heat

Four Takeaways from Hawks Game 5 Loss
Through five games, the Miami Heat served humble pie to the Atlanta Hawks. Although it wasn't the meal that Atlanta had desired, it is likely good for them in the long run. Below are four key takeaways from the disastrous Game 5 loss.
Lessons Learned from Game 5
Victor Oladipo Still Has It
No Jimmy Butler and no Kyle Lowry? No problem. Victor Oladipo scored a devastating 23 points in 36 minutes of action. After a slew of injuries and bouncing around to different teams, Oladipo reminded everyone that he is still a strong player. The timing of Oladipo's outburst could not have been better as the 29-year-old is a free agent this summer.
De'Andre Hunter
Speaking of contracts, I recently wrote about the dilemma surrounding De'Andre Hunter and his eligibility for a contract extension this summer. After a rollercoaster season, the 24-year-old finished on an extremely high note.
Hunter led the Hawks in the playoffs with 21.2 points per game on 67.3 TS%. If that wasn't enough, Hunter scored a career-high 35 points last night. Good luck to the Hawks front office on deciding what to do with his contract this summer.
Trae Young
Trae Young finished off a nightmare playoff series with 12 points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3PT), 6 assists, and 6 turnovers. The level of disrespect and doubt he will receive this offseason will far exceed what is warranted, but that comes with being a superstar.
The pendulum always swings, and Young has kicked butt for so long that it was only time for the 23-year-old to have a bad stretch. If there is any player in the association that I'm sure will bounce back, it's 'Ice Trae.'
Uncertain Future
It's clear that the Hawks to revamp their team this offseason. Some of us argued that it should have been done at the trade deadline, but alas. There is no chance of a change being made at the head coaching position, so Nate McMillan is safe. As for the rest of the players, only Trae Young is untouchable.
Recommended For You
New Adidas Trae Young 1 is Literally Fire