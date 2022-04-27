Takeaways from Hawks Game 5 Loss to Heat

Speaking of contracts, I recently wrote about the dilemma surrounding De'Andre Hunter and his eligibility for a contract extension this summer. After a rollercoaster season, the 24-year-old finished on an extremely high note.

Hunter led the Hawks in the playoffs with 21.2 points per game on 67.3 TS%. If that wasn't enough, Hunter scored a career-high 35 points last night. Good luck to the Hawks front office on deciding what to do with his contract this summer.