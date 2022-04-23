Four Big Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Heat

Last night was not the best game for Hawks point guard Trae Young. However, it was far from his worst, thanks to noticeable growth and maturity. Young shot 6-14 from the field and 2-6 from deep.

That didn't doom his night, though. The undersized point guard willed his way to the free throw line 12 times (making 10 attempts). Additionally, he dished out 8 assists and cut his turnovers down to 3. Despite the subpar shooting night, Young finished the game with 24 points, including the game-winning floater, reminding everyone why his nickname is 'Ice Trae.'