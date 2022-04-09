Four Lessons Learned from Hawks Loss to Heat

Four Takeaways from Hawks Loss to Heat
If you read my recap of last night's game in Miami, then you likely sensed the disappointment permeating through Atlanta. The Heat had already clinched the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference and had nothing to play for. On the flip side, the Hawks are battling for Play-In Tournament seeding.
Lessons Learned from Hawks Loss
Clint Capela Resurgence
All it took was for me to tweet something negative about Clint Capela's trade value and the Hawks center flips the switch. Last night, 'The Swiss Bank' went for 17 points and 14 rebounds in addition to anchoring the team's defense.
Over the past eight games, Capela has averaged 14 points and 12.5 rebounds. While a slow start and admitted lack of excitement derailed his chances of repeating as rebounding champ, Capela is still fourth in the NBA for rebounds per game (11.8) this season.
Tyler Herro - Sixth Man of the Year
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro is built like a player that was designed in a lab to thrive in the sixth man role. His instant offense and unrelenting self-belief fuel his overwhelming offensive game.
Last night, Herro went for 15 points on 50% shooting plus 9 assists. On the season, Herro is averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. That's my Sixth Man of the Year.
#HeatCulture is Real
Two nights ago, the Miami Heat clinched the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference. If you were expecting an old-school team that prides itself on its culture to rest players, then you would be sadly mistaken. Fresh out of NBA Health & Safety Protocols, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra made it clear he wanted his team to stay sharp.
From the preseason to the 81st game of the season, we've seen the much-older Heat run the youthful Hawks off the floor on multiple occasions. To make matters worse, last night was the latest example of the Hawks choking a game away while the Heat found a way to win.
Trae Young Versus the World
The undersized point guard has to fight for everything he gets in the league. Whether it's arguing with officials or getting recognition from the national media, nothing comes easy.
Last night, hoops fans were treated to a Trae Young masterclass. The future All-NBA point guard (still speaking it into existence) scored 35 points in the losing effort. 'Ice Trae' is averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game. Oh, by the way, he currently leads the league in total points and total assists.
