Four Lessons Learned from Hawks Loss to Heat

All it took was for me to tweet something negative about Clint Capela's trade value and the Hawks center flips the switch. Last night, 'The Swiss Bank' went for 17 points and 14 rebounds in addition to anchoring the team's defense.

Over the past eight games, Capela has averaged 14 points and 12.5 rebounds. While a slow start and admitted lack of excitement derailed his chances of repeating as rebounding champ, Capela is still fourth in the NBA for rebounds per game (11.8) this season.