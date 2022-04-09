Four Lessons Learned from Hawks Loss to Heat

Skip to main content
Four Takeaways from Hawks Loss to Heat

Four Takeaways from Hawks Loss to Heat

The Hawks are now 42-39.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are now 42-39.

If you read my recap of last night's game in Miami, then you likely sensed the disappointment permeating through Atlanta. The Heat had already clinched the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference and had nothing to play for. On the flip side, the Hawks are battling for Play-In Tournament seeding.

Lessons Learned from Hawks Loss

Clint Capela Resurgence

Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) puts up a shot against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena.

All it took was for me to tweet something negative about Clint Capela's trade value and the Hawks center flips the switch. Last night, 'The Swiss Bank' went for 17 points and 14 rebounds in addition to anchoring the team's defense.

Over the past eight games, Capela has averaged 14 points and 12.5 rebounds. While a slow start and admitted lack of excitement derailed his chances of repeating as rebounding champ, Capela is still fourth in the NBA for rebounds per game (11.8) this season.

Tyler Herro - Sixth Man of the Year

Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the first half at FTX Arena.

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro is built like a player that was designed in a lab to thrive in the sixth man role. His instant offense and unrelenting self-belief fuel his overwhelming offensive game.

Last night, Herro went for 15 points on 50% shooting plus 9 assists. On the season, Herro is averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. That's my Sixth Man of the Year.

#HeatCulture is Real

Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at FTX Arena.

Two nights ago, the Miami Heat clinched the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference. If you were expecting an old-school team that prides itself on its culture to rest players, then you would be sadly mistaken. Fresh out of NBA Health & Safety Protocols, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra made it clear he wanted his team to stay sharp.

From the preseason to the 81st game of the season, we've seen the much-older Heat run the youthful Hawks off the floor on multiple occasions. To make matters worse, last night was the latest example of the Hawks choking a game away while the Heat found a way to win.

Trae Young Versus the World

Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at FTX Arena.

The undersized point guard has to fight for everything he gets in the league. Whether it's arguing with officials or getting recognition from the national media, nothing comes easy.

Last night, hoops fans were treated to a Trae Young masterclass. The future All-NBA point guard (still speaking it into existence) scored 35 points in the losing effort. 'Ice Trae' is averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game. Oh, by the way, he currently leads the league in total points and total assists.

Recommended For You

Jalen Johnson's Minutes Historically Low

Lakers Front Office Shakeup Could Impact Trae Young

Sharife Cooper Defends Lil Baby

Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at FTX Arena.
News

Four Lessons Learned from Hawks Loss to Heat

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the first half at FTX Arena.
News

Miami Heat Beat Atlanta Hawks 113-109

By Pat Benson11 hours ago
Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) is greeted by fans after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats at Lloyd Noble Center.
News

Trae Young Shows Love to Kansas Jayhawks

By Pat Benson17 hours ago
Colin Cowherd says Trae Young is his First Team All-NBA point guard.
News

Colin Cowherd's Bold First Team All-NBA Includes Trae Young

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Sep 27, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
News

Jalen Johnson's Total Minutes Near Atlanta Hawks Franchise Low

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
an 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) dribbles the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after an altercation with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) (not shown) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Outlook

By Pat BensonApr 8, 2022
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) fight for the ball on the court during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Preview

By Pat BensonApr 8, 2022