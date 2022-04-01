Four Takeaways from Hawks 131-107 Win Over Cavaliers

It's no secret that Clint Capela wasn't right physically to start the season. He even went as far as to say he (and the rest of the team) were not excited back in October. Capela's offense and enthusiasm may vary, but his defense and rim protection remain constant every night.

What's even more exciting is that his explosion appears to be returning. A nagging Achilles injury has bothered him since December of 2020. But it's impossible to watch the last few games and notice how much better he is moving on the court.

Last night, Capela finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks. After the game, 'The Swiss Bank' received praise from coaches and players alike. The Hawks need him to keep this up, especially as John Collins' future remains unclear.