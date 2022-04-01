Four Takeaways from Hawks 131-107 Win Over Cavaliers

Skip to main content
Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Cavaliers

Last night was a pivotal game for both teams.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, we're operating on no sleep over here. But it's all good because the Atlanta Hawks took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night. It was basically a must-win game for both teams. Below are the four key takeaways from the matchup.

What we learned on Thursday night

Trae Young - Best Point Guard in NBA

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at State Farm Arena.

There were about 20 minutes last night where the city of Atlanta held its collective breath after Trae Young hit the floor. All we saw was a non-contact injury and Young being assisted to the locker room. The basketball gods smiled on Young as he was able to return for the start of the third quarter and immediately cross two defenders with one move (see the tweet below). 

Young finished the game with 30 points and 9 assists. He's averaging 28.2 points and 9.6 assists per game. No other point guard in the league is touching those numbers. It's why Young deserves First Team All-NBA and even consideration for the MVP Award.

Clint Capela's Explosion is Back

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) celebrate after an alley oop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.

It's no secret that Clint Capela wasn't right physically to start the season. He even went as far as to say he (and the rest of the team) were not excited back in October. Capela's offense and enthusiasm may vary, but his defense and rim protection remain constant every night.

What's even more exciting is that his explosion appears to be returning. A nagging Achilles injury has bothered him since December of 2020. But it's impossible to watch the last few games and notice how much better he is moving on the court.

Last night, Capela finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks. After the game, 'The Swiss Bank' received praise from coaches and players alike. The Hawks need him to keep this up, especially as John Collins' future remains unclear. 

Outside Shooting Remains Calling Card

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks have the second-best offensive rating, thanks to their ultra-efficient offensive style. Pick-and-roll, then make defenders choose if they want a Trae Young floater or Clint Capela dunk or three from Bogdan Bogdanovic or Kevin Huerter.

This team is at its best when they are moving the ball around and playing with pace. When everyone is involved and having fun, there is not much opposing defenses can do. After last night, the Hawks lead the league with a scorching 37.4% three-point percentage. 

De'Andre Hunter Remains a Question Mark

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.

After an efficient 19-point game against the Thunder, De'Andre Hunter scored just 5 points on 2-10 shooting last night. It's indicative of the season he's had. The 24-year-old has regressed in most statistical categories. It's hard not to wonder what the two knee surgeries did to him last year.

But to be fair, Hunter is out there because of his defense. He's not 'Baby Kawhi' as Hawks fans had once hoped, but he still does the dirty work of picking up the toughest defensive assignment each night. Even in the best of times, the Hawks desperately need him on the floor. They need Hunter healthy and locked in moving foward.

