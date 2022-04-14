Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Hornets
What a night in Atlanta. The Hawks looked like giant killers in front of a sellout crowd. Quavo and Jay-Z were even on hand for the spectacle. Before we start looking ahead to the Cavaliers game on Friday night, let's review some storylines from last night.
Lessons learned from Hawks Victory
Hawks Swagger is Back
The Hawks possess Kanye West levels of self-belief. Like the GOAT artist, it's their biggest strength and greatest weakness. It's what got them into this precarious Play-In situation and what will lead them out of it.
Make no mistake; the Hawks are at their best when they're having. Playing with pace, moving the ball around, and letting it fly. The Hawks are 13-1 when they score 129+ points this season.
Hornets Right Back Where They Started
After an exciting season with glimpses of promise, the Hornets end up right back where they were last year - getting blown out in the first round of the Play-In Tournament.
Michael Jordan, Mitch Kupchak, and the front office will have to do some soul searching this summer. Is this roster capable of being more than a fast-paced, fun regular season team? I feel like adding Russell Westbrook isn't the answer, though.
Trae Young Remains Adaptable
Just over a month ago, Trae Young scored a season-low 9 points against the Charlotte Hornets. It's currently the trend to try to double-team the league leader in total points and total assists.
Unfortunately, for the Hawks' opponents, that's not going to work. After last night's game, Young reiterated his confidence in his teammates. "I have trust in my teammates... When my teammates get hot, it's scary whenever they do."
Clint Capela is Dominant
I rightfully got flamed on Twitter a few weeks back for pointing out Clint Capela's offensive deficiencies without noting his importance on the defensive end of the floor. He is without a doubt, the best defender on the team.
While Capela's numbers are down this season, his bounce appears to be back as of late. Since scoring 2 points against the Knicks and 1 point against the Pistons in late March, 'The Swiss Bank' has averaged 14.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game over the last nine games.
