AllHawks
Top Stories
News

Fox Sports to Re-Air Hawks Games During Hiatus

Ben Ladner

As the days without NBA basketball continue to grow and with no end to the NBA's hiatus in sight, Fox Sports Southeast announced on Thursday that it would re-air some of the most memorable Hawks games from the 2019-20 season. 

Starting on March 21, the team's local TV partner will re-broadcast some of the best games from the last five months, including Atlanta's double-overtime win over the Knicks on February 9, its opening-night victory in Detroit, and the subsequent win over the Magic on October 28. All three games featured explosive performances from Trae Young. 

The first game will air on Saturday at 8 p.m., the second on March 25 at 7 p.m., and the third on March 28 at 8 p.m. All three broadcasts will also include the postgame show for each respective game. The April schedule will be released at "a later date," according to Fox Sports' website. 

The Hawks' season currently hangs in a state of uncertainty with the NBA season suspended indefinitely to protect players, fans, and team personnel from the COVID-19 virus, which has put much of the world on virtual lockdown over the last two weeks. The NBA made its decision to suspend the season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, and several other players -- including Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell -- have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Gobert's diagnosis. 

In addition to Fox Sports Southeast re-airing Hawks games, the NBA made League Pass free for everyone on Wednesday afternoon to provide fans with an outlet for watching basketball while live games are on pause. All games from the 2019-20 season, as well as a handful of classic games, will be available for viewing until April 22. 

Comments

