Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Game Day: Hawks vs. Nuggets Preview
    Publish date:

    Game Day: Hawks vs. Nuggets Preview

    The Hawks (4-8) face the Nuggets (7-4) in Denver.
    Author:

    © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks (4-8) face the Nuggets (7-4) in Denver.

    Background

    The Hawks are wrapping up one of the worst west coast road trips (that didn't include a pitstop at Spahn Ranch) imaginable. Right now, they're riding a five-game losing streak with an average loss of 11 points. It's the team's worst skid since December 2019. Since embarking on this sojourn, people have begun to question the team's post play and bench (a familiar feeling for Hawks fans).

    Meanwhile, the Nuggets have won three straight games and one fight. Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic averages 25.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1 block per game. Yes, Jokic leads the Nuggets in all five statistical categories. He's basically what Kevin Parker is to Tame Impala.

    Much like Parker's band, the Nuggets role players are no slouches. Will Barton and Aaron Gordon combine for 29 points per game. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, Porter is dealing with back issues again, which is disconcerting.

    The Nuggets offense has been suboptimal through the first few weeks of the season. They're bottom-five in the league for points (101.8), three-pointers made (10.5), and last in free throw attempts (15.5) per game. Jamal Murray's absence creates a void that cannot be filled and leaves the team with one of the slowest paces in the league. 

    Besides having a generational big man on their team, the Nuggets' saving grace has been defense. They are second in the league in defensive rating (100.9). The Hawks have struggled with inconsistency on offense, so let's hope their shooting shows up in the Mile High City tonight.

    Outlook

    The Nuggets injury report includes three players. Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain), Vlatko Cancar (left hip strain), and Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery) are all out.

    No image description

    The Hawks injury report isn't nearly as bad. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) and De'Andre Hunter (right wrist strain) are questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) remains out.

    SI Sportsbook has the Nuggets listed as 5.5-point favorites. Rightfully, everyone is down on the Hawks right now. But with the Nuggets missing so many players, this game will be more competitive than most people think.

    Final Thoughts

    I actually believe the Hawks will surprise some people tonight. They had two consecutive days off for the first time all season, and know they are going home soon. Plus, statistically speaking, their cold shooting can only last so long. Kevin Huerter is proof of that. It's been a nightmare road trip, but they can begin building off a win tonight. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news and analysis.

    Debunking 5 Hawks Myths

    Foot Locker Atlanta Hosting Trae Young 1 'Peachtree' Event

    NBA Official Seemingly Calls Trae Young 'Crybaby'

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

    just now
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shows emotion on the court against the Miami Heat in the first half at State Farm Arena.
    Culture

    John Collins Hosting 800 Local Veterans at 20 Hawks Games

    18 hours ago
    The Atlanta Hawks have struggled to a 4-8 start to the 2021-22 NBA season.
    News

    Debunking Five Atlanta Hawks Myths

    20 hours ago
    Foot Locker is celebrating the launch of adidas x Trae Young 1 “Peachtree”.
    News

    Foot Locker Hosting Adidas Trae Young 1 'Peachtree' Event

    Nov 10, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) react to call during the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
    News

    Jazz Sweep Season Series Against Hawks With 110-98 Win

    Nov 9, 2021
    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Jazz vs. Hawks: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 9, 2021
    Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Cheat Sheet

    Nov 9, 2021
    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center.
    News

    Steph Curry, Warriors Win Shootout Over Hawks 127-113

    Nov 9, 2021