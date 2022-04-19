Put simply; the Hawks got mauled in Game One. Not only did the Heat beat the 8-seed, but at times, they beat them up. To make matters worse, the Hawks struggled tremendously on both sides of the floor. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic shot a combined 1-20 FG (0-11 3PT), while Duncan Robinson went 8-9 from deep.

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong on Sunday afternoon. Good thing all that counts for just one victory - a game that was virtually a scheduled loss for the road-weary Hawks.

If you genuinely believe the Hawks two best perimeter scorers will have another historically poor shooting night, then I have a timeshare at Mar-a-Lago to sell you. For everyone else, I think we can expect a much closer game tonight.

Adjustments still need to be made. With no Clint Capela roaming the paint, and John Collins on a minutes restriction, the Hawks can't afford an off-night from anyone. They can't become stagnant on offense as ball movement is the panacea to the Heat's switching and occasional trapping.

On defense, the Hawks guards have to find a way to stick on the best three-point shooting team in the league. Of course, that's all easier said than done. While Hawks head coach Nate McMillan makes adjustments, he's more likely to demand more out of his players than to make radical new schemes.

As I said last night on 92.9 FM The Game, tonight isn't a must-win. But it is a must-improve game. I don't think anything, including another blowout, can break this Hawks team's confidence. But it could and should serve as a strong reminder of what they are up against.