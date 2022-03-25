Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview
Warriors at Hawks Preview
Scouting Report
Tonight the Hawks face the Warriors for the second time this season. They first played on November 8, and Stephen Curry dropped 50 points in a 127-113 Warriors win. It was the exclamation mark on the worst west coast road trip (that didn't include a pit stop at Spahn Ranch) in history.
Since that time, the Warriors have stagnated at third in the Western Conference due to a slew of ill-timed injuries (more on that below). While the Warriors have proven they are able to survive and recreate themselves like a lawn weed, the Hawks are more of an exotic plant that only grows under ideal circumstances.
As I wrote yesterday, the Hawks organization has given up on the top-six seeds and embraced the Play-In tournament. A win tonight would help them at least get one home game in that scenario. But a win won't come easy as the Hawks have a bottom-four defensive ranking, and the Warriors have the second-best defensive ranking in the league.
Can Trae Young put the team on his back yet again? Will he get any help from his capable but inconsistent cast of teammates? Come to State Farm Arena tonight to find out.
Injury Report
The Warriors injury report lists Stephen Curry (foot) and James Wiseman (knee) as out. Andre Iguodala (back) has been upgraded to questionable. The Hawks injury report lists only John Collins (finger/foot).
Uniforms
Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their City Edition (gold) uniforms, while the Warriors wear their City Edition (black) uniforms.
Odds
SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 2.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 220.5. Honestly, who knows on this one. The Hawks always play to the level of their competition. To further complicate matters, their record against the spread is 26th in the NBA. Betting on the Hawks is Uncut Gems levels of danger.
Television, Streaming
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Warriors Broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
Recommended For You
Atlanta Hawks (Sadly) Embrace Play-In Status
Flashback: Klay Thompson's Last Game Against Hawks