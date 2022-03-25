Tonight the Hawks face the Warriors for the second time this season. They first played on November 8, and Stephen Curry dropped 50 points in a 127-113 Warriors win. It was the exclamation mark on the worst west coast road trip (that didn't include a pit stop at Spahn Ranch) in history.

Since that time, the Warriors have stagnated at third in the Western Conference due to a slew of ill-timed injuries (more on that below). While the Warriors have proven they are able to survive and recreate themselves like a lawn weed, the Hawks are more of an exotic plant that only grows under ideal circumstances.

As I wrote yesterday, the Hawks organization has given up on the top-six seeds and embraced the Play-In tournament. A win tonight would help them at least get one home game in that scenario. But a win won't come easy as the Hawks have a bottom-four defensive ranking, and the Warriors have the second-best defensive ranking in the league.

Can Trae Young put the team on his back yet again? Will he get any help from his capable but inconsistent cast of teammates? Come to State Farm Arena tonight to find out.