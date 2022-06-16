Atlanta Hawks Hire New Pro Personnel Scout

Skip to main content
Grant Liffmann is Hawks New Pro Personnel Scout

Atlanta's front office just made a big hire.

The connection between San Francisco and Atlanta just got even stronger. Since Travis Schlenk took over as Atlanta Hawks general manager in 2017, he has molded the roster to resemble his former employer - the Golden State Warriors.

From the staff he hired, to the players he drafted, to the style of ball played on the court, all traces back to Schlenk's time with the Warriors. Now, the team president, Schlenk, just made another new hire. This time he is bringing on Grant Liffmann, who previously covered the Warriors for NBC.

Liffmann will serve as the Hawks' Pro Personnel Scout following the conclusion of the Warriors season. With any luck at all, that could be tonight if the Warriors win Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Liffman is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and has spent time in the private sector as well as in different media positions. This announcement comes just days after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Landy Fields had been promoted from assistant general manager to the role of general manager.

Atlanta Hawks team owner Antony Ressler (left in red) talks to Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk far right prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers before game three in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta's front office is making adjustments this off-season.

FIelds and Liffman will still answer to Schlenk. With a long off-season and plenty of work to do, it will be exciting to see what moves Atlanta's front office makes in the coming weeks. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

